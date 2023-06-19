Fernando Tatis Jr. makes a home shot at 99 mph

Tatis only made two errors in the right field and ranks high on many recent metrics. Among football players in 2023, before Sunday’s game, he was tied for second in Outs Above Statcast Average (OAA) at six, just one behind the lead shared by Louis Robert, Kevin Kiermayer of the Blue Jays and Joey Wiemer of the Brewers Team. He is also first in Total Zone Runs (Baseball-Reference) with a score of 12 and third in UZR (FanGraphs) with a 4.9.