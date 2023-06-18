Formula 1: Checo Pérez finished sixth at the Canadian Grand Prix; Verstappen won

Sergio PerezMexican pilot Formula 1managed to overcome adversity and yet Catastrophic rating last Saturday, He finished sixth After starting from twelfth position in the Canadian Grand Prixwhich I took Max Verstappen.

How was Checo Perez TODAY?

The tapati element Red Bull Racing He added his third consecutive race without a podium finish, after finishing in the Rank 16 in Monaco and fourth in Spainwhich stifles their hopes of competing for the Drivers’ Championship in 2023.

before the start of the race Circuit Gilles Villeneuvethe above Verstappen It topped the table with 170 points, followed by 117 points Chico PerezAnd behind the Mexicans Fernando Alonso (99), Lewis Hamilton (87) and George Russell (65).

climbing sites

Although he started twelfth, Chico Perez managed to reach the sixth position of the Lap 13.

czech pitted in Lap 38 To change tires from hard to medium. With a brilliant pitstop by the team, the Mexican driver fell just one position, one behind Williams: Alex Albon. After that, Perez regained the position.

however, Perez Failed to catch up with the pilots Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Not to mention being able to compete with it Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamiltonwho completed the podium led Max Verstappen.

The Dutch driver dominated the race from start to finish. His strength was monstrous throughout 2023 season and the Canadian Grand Prix He was no exception.

Lap speed of the Czech

finally, Chico Perez He managed to hold onto a small ray of sunshine by setting the fastest lap in the final part of the race, adding an extra point to his performance in Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

for his part, George Russell Had to withdraw Mercedes In the Lap 55 due to brake wear.