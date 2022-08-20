August 20, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hold your breath before you know how many languages ​​Shakira speaks and what they are

Hold your breath before you know how many languages ​​Shakira speaks and what they are

Lane Skeldon August 20, 2022 2 min read

newly Shakira He gave a lot to talk about because of his breakup with Gerrard Pique The result of infidelity committed by the player. The artist has been a global icon of Latin music from her debut in the 1990s to the present, and has been a huge influence on the music scene, being cited on numerous occasions for inspiring and influencing an entire generation of singers. She has been seen on numerous occasions speaking more than once language. Such as Fluent in, but the number of languages ​​he deals with is truly enormous.

With an artistic career of more than 30 years, Shakira She is one of the highest-selling artist in history, with over 80 million sales, and is also the highest-selling Latin artist in the United States. However, it is not known that in addition to being talented, the singer is very smart because she knows how to talk perfectly with others. language. Such as In addition to her native language Spanish, more precisely, there are six languages ​​​​that the former pair were Gerrard Pique Driving smoothly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Clara Shea Marti, Pique’s girlfriend and the uncanny resemblance to Shakira, to The Office of Who Does She Really Belong?

August 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Liliana, the eldest daughter of Puma Rodriguez, wears a sparkly mini dress and catches the eye

August 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Carlos Bonavides asks for Andres Garcia’s help and suggests taking him to the actor’s house: video

August 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Hold your breath before you know how many languages ​​Shakira speaks and what they are

August 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Maya Day – Yucatecan girls will participate in the International Science Fair in Paraguay

August 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Municipal vs Olympia: day, date and time of the match by CONCACAF

August 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

LUMA urges elected officials to ‘leave the past behind’ after request to cancel contract by Jennifer Gonzalez

August 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward