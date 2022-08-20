Hold your breath before you know how many languages ​​Shakira speaks and what they are

newly Shakira He gave a lot to talk about because of his breakup with Gerrard Pique The result of infidelity committed by the player. The artist has been a global icon of Latin music from her debut in the 1990s to the present, and has been a huge influence on the music scene, being cited on numerous occasions for inspiring and influencing an entire generation of singers. She has been seen on numerous occasions speaking more than once language. Such as Fluent in, but the number of languages ​​he deals with is truly enormous.

With an artistic career of more than 30 years, Shakira She is one of the highest-selling artist in history, with over 80 million sales, and is also the highest-selling Latin artist in the United States. However, it is not known that in addition to being talented, the singer is very smart because she knows how to talk perfectly with others. language. Such as In addition to her native language Spanish, more precisely, there are six languages ​​​​that the former pair were Gerrard Pique Driving smoothly.

Shakira She is one of the most award-winning artists of all time and the most honored Latin artist, with several awards, among them: 41 Latin Billboard Music Awards, 7 Billboard Music Awards, 3 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination, 12 Latin Grammy Awards and a Grammy Award Latin for 'Person of the Year', for being the youngest artist to win and the only one in South America to own one.

The actress who is witnessing her separation from Gerrard PiqueFinally, I decided to move from Spain to Miami. However, her knowledge of English is not a problem for her since then Shakira Six can actually speak Languages.

Shakira She is a native of Barranquilla, Colombia, so she speaks Spanish as a mother tongue. However, the artist devoted herself to learning language. Such as English to be able to express it fluently in her songs and performances. As if that wasn’t enough, the former of Gerrard Pique know four Languages More: French, Italian, Portuguese and Catalan thanks to the last decade he’s lived in Barcelona.