Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodriguez, raises the temperature with her most dangerous pose

latin actress Genesis Rodriguez The 35-year-old is the youngest daughter of the famous Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez And his second wife, model Carolina Perez. Until recently he was living in the family home in Miami but he moved to Los Angeles to succeed in Hollywood and he did.

Genesis Rodriguez She is currently starring on Netflix with her lead role in the series The Umbrella Academy and is also very active on social networks collecting nearly a million followers of all latitudes who don’t want to miss any details from her days.

Currently Genesis Rodriguez She surprised all her followers on the little cam social network by sharing a sensual production of photos she made for a post that made her the protagonist. Youngest daughter of Puma Rodriguez She knows all her talent and beauty.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagrammela_selva

In one of the pictures Genesis Rodriguez He stands from behind while looking at the camera in a sensual and defiant manner. She only wears high-waisted jean, her brown hair is loose, and her face is without makeup. In the latest posts, she was a daughter American Lion He wears a white shirt and the same jeans while lying on the floor.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagrammela_selva

Members Genesis Rodriguez They immediately interacted with the post and filled it with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting all their talents and beauty. “beautiful”; “Nice” ; “Beautiful Lights” and “Incredible” were some of the reactions the post received.