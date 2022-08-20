August 20, 2022

Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodriguez, raises the temperature with her most dangerous pose

Lane Skeldon August 20, 2022

latin actress Genesis Rodriguez The 35-year-old is the youngest daughter of the famous Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez And his second wife, model Carolina Perez. Until recently he was living in the family home in Miami but he moved to Los Angeles to succeed in Hollywood and he did.

Genesis Rodriguez She is currently starring on Netflix with her lead role in the series The Umbrella Academy and is also very active on social networks collecting nearly a million followers of all latitudes who don’t want to miss any details from her days.

