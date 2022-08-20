Clara Shea Marti, Pique’s girlfriend and the uncanny resemblance to Shakira, to The Office of Who Does She Really Belong?

2022-08-19
It’s definitely news that won’t go out of fashion so quickly because it’s not known to anyone that Gerard Pique and Shakira formed one of the world’s most famous couples until they split in June after 12 years.
Everything points to the Catalan player’s betrayal of a young woman who is surprisingly similar to the Colombian singer.
The specialized entertainment press has taken it upon themselves to track down the identity of the 23-year-old, a girl younger than Shakira 22 years, named Clara Shea Marty, and the British newspaper “The Sun” revealed the first photo of the new pique. Girlfriend
Clara Shea Marti shut down her social networks to save her identity in the face of the scandal that caused Pique’s split from Shakira, but the leaked photo, which has already gone viral around the world, is seen with long hair, blonde and with features similar to Colombian.
Pique already gave it to his parents
Given that, according to the “Gossip No Like” program, the Barcelona player has already introduced his new girlfriend to his parents, who also met his two children, Sasha and Milan.
“Shakira lives in a house, and there’s the pool and then there’s Pique’s parents’ house. So, Shakira wants to build a wall so she doesn’t see her in-laws and cover up for Clara.
The couple met through Cosmos and a close source who consulted with The Sun confirmed that they had been together for months.
“Gerrard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works with him in his office, organizing events. The source revealed to the British newspaper, who asked not to be identified, that they have remained silent about their relationship, but those around them know what is happening.
