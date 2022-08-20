August 20, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Clara Shea Marti, Pique's girlfriend and the uncanny resemblance to Shakira, to The Office of Who Does She Really Belong?

Clara Shea Marti, Pique’s girlfriend and the uncanny resemblance to Shakira, to The Office of Who Does She Really Belong?

Lane Skeldon August 20, 2022 2 min read

2022-08-19

It’s definitely news that won’t go out of fashion so quickly because it’s not known to anyone that Gerard Pique and Shakira formed one of the world’s most famous couples until they split in June after 12 years.

Everything points to the Catalan player’s betrayal of a young woman who is surprisingly similar to the Colombian singer.

The specialized entertainment press has taken it upon themselves to track down the identity of the 23-year-old, a girl younger than Shakira 22 years, named Clara Shea Marty, and the British newspaper “The Sun” revealed the first photo of the new pique. Girlfriend

Clara Shea Marti shut down her social networks to save her identity in the face of the scandal that caused Pique’s split from Shakira, but the leaked photo, which has already gone viral around the world, is seen with long hair, blonde and with features similar to Colombian.

Pique already gave it to his parents

Given that, according to the “Gossip No Like” program, the Barcelona player has already introduced his new girlfriend to his parents, who also met his two children, Sasha and Milan.

“Shakira lives in a house, and there’s the pool and then there’s Pique’s parents’ house. So, Shakira wants to build a wall so she doesn’t see her in-laws and cover up for Clara.

The couple met through Cosmos and a close source who consulted with The Sun confirmed that they had been together for months.

“Gerrard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works with him in his office, organizing events. The source revealed to the British newspaper, who asked not to be identified, that they have remained silent about their relationship, but those around them know what is happening.

See also  Josimar's mother responds to an architect's complaint against her son Eye view

Clara Shea Marty is an event organizer and does so for Gerald Piquet’s organization, Cosmos, according to “The Sun.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Liliana, the eldest daughter of Puma Rodriguez, wears a sparkly mini dress and catches the eye

August 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Carlos Bonavides asks for Andres Garcia’s help and suggests taking him to the actor’s house: video

August 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Loblo Rivera breaks silence about his relationship with Belinda and reveals if he asked her for money

August 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Clara Shea Marti, Pique’s girlfriend and the uncanny resemblance to Shakira, to The Office of Who Does She Really Belong?

August 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

This is what Adele and Rich Paul’s new love nest looks like

August 19, 2022 Roger Rehbein
7 min read

Doctors criticize the government for closing American medical schools in Israel

August 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Fernando Tates meets AJ Preller for the first time after suspension

August 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis