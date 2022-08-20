Clara Shea Marti, Pique’s girlfriend and the uncanny resemblance to Shakira, to The Office of Who Does She Really Belong?

2022-08-19

It’s definitely news that won’t go out of fashion so quickly because it’s not known to anyone that Gerard Pique and Shakira formed one of the world’s most famous couples until they split in June after 12 years.

Everything points to the Catalan player’s betrayal of a young woman who is surprisingly similar to the Colombian singer.

The specialized entertainment press has taken it upon themselves to track down the identity of the 23-year-old, a girl younger than Shakira 22 years, named Clara Shea Marty, and the British newspaper “The Sun” revealed the first photo of the new pique. Girlfriend

Clara Shea Marti shut down her social networks to save her identity in the face of the scandal that caused Pique’s split from Shakira, but the leaked photo, which has already gone viral around the world, is seen with long hair, blonde and with features similar to Colombian.

Pique already gave it to his parents

Given that, according to the “Gossip No Like” program, the Barcelona player has already introduced his new girlfriend to his parents, who also met his two children, Sasha and Milan.