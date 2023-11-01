November 1, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Heidi Klum dressed as a peacock for Halloween 2023

Heidi Klum dressed as a peacock for Halloween 2023

Lane Skeldon November 1, 2023 1 min read

New York – Heidi Klum He dusted his feathers on Tuesday in a new, elaborate outfit HalloweenShe wears a peacock costume and her tail performs many acrobatics.

Klum completed her gorgeous outfit with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who was wearing white.

Klum’s party has been a tradition of the scariest parties for more than two decades, bringing together celebrities since its first edition in 2000. The German-born model often wears long hours of makeup, and in previous years has appeared as Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and last year as a giant earthworm.

Advertising

Keep seeing more content

Klum made a grand entrance on the red carpet accompanied by artists from… Cirque du Soleil.

“It takes a lot of planning,” he added. “First you have to have an idea. For me, the idea was to do something with many, many people.

Klum refers to herself as masculine, explaining that she did her research, since male turkeys tend to have long, showy tails, compared to females’ shorter, less colorful tails.

Heidi Klum, left, and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, arrive at the 22nd Annual Halloween Party at Marquee, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Ivan Agostini)
See also  They beat Adamari López on Instagram for this video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

This is how Shakira decorated her mansion in Miami to celebrate Halloween with Sasha and Milan Pique

November 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The waiting time is over! Eduardo Antonio finally shows his face after plastic surgery

November 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

The story of how Kate Hudson inspired ‘Mad’ Moses

October 31, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Flights to Nicaragua from Cuba? Here is the November calendar

November 1, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Coast-to-coast low temperatures and an atmospheric river in the Pacific affect the United States

November 1, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

Liberty has 20 days to file a report with the Communications Office

November 1, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Heidi Klum dressed as a peacock for Halloween 2023

November 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon