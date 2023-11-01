Heidi Klum dressed as a peacock for Halloween 2023

New York – Heidi Klum He dusted his feathers on Tuesday in a new, elaborate outfit HalloweenShe wears a peacock costume and her tail performs many acrobatics.

Klum completed her gorgeous outfit with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who was wearing white.

Klum’s party has been a tradition of the scariest parties for more than two decades, bringing together celebrities since its first edition in 2000. The German-born model often wears long hours of makeup, and in previous years has appeared as Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and last year as a giant earthworm.

Klum made a grand entrance on the red carpet accompanied by artists from… Cirque du Soleil.

“It takes a lot of planning,” he added. “First you have to have an idea. For me, the idea was to do something with many, many people.

Klum refers to herself as masculine, explaining that she did her research, since male turkeys tend to have long, showy tails, compared to females’ shorter, less colorful tails.