Health and well-being at work increases its role in the sustainability strategies of public companies

As stated in the recent study published under the Working Group, which analyzes the commitment of public companies to the new regulatory frameworks for sustainability in the European Union, the social aspects, among which those related to occupational health and safety are increasing. Attention to regulators and investors

Health and wellness is also one of the nine business transformation paths included in the ‘Vision 2050’ roadmap recently introduced under the Spanish Business Council for Sustainable Development

The Sustainability and CSR group in public companies Led by Forética and made up of more than 30 public entities, led by the Official Credit Institute and Informa D&B-, addresses the social contribution of public companies to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, in terms of Employee health, wellness, and the digital disconnect.

As stated in the recent study published by Forética within the framework of the working group, under the title “Sustainability in public companies from a tripartite ESG perspective. Commitment to the new EU sustainability regulatory frameworks, and social aspects, among them those related to health and safety at work, are gaining prominence in the agendas of Corporate sustainability work is the result of, among other factors, greater interest from interest groups – especially regulators and investors – and the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated many global challenges.

Highlights Anna Gomez, Group Director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility at Public Companies: “Health is one of the main axes of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, not only because it has its own objective (SDG 3 on health and well-being), but also because Health is one of the most reliable indicators of development and sustainability in society. According to the United Nations, healthy and happy people are the foundation of a healthy economy, and therefore it is necessary to prioritize this issue and recognize its importance in a cross-sectional manner. Given the great power of action and the strong influence of organizations on people, it must work to formulate comprehensive, respectful and ambitious measures that promote health and well-being, one of the nine business transformation paths included in the roadmap ‘Vision 2050’ recently presented under the Spanish Business Council for Sustainable Development.

During the past two years, there has been an increase in the incidence of anxiety, depression, loneliness or stress globally, and according to another study Published in The Lancet, the pandemic is estimated to have caused an additional 53 million cases of depression and is now the leading cause of disability in the world. The relationship between investing in health and health and productivity in organizations: According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), for every dollar invested in the expanded treatment of common mental disorders, There is a $4 return in productivity improvement.

The work of public companies in matters of health and well-being

Vitality arrived Maria Ordovas, Head of the Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Group at Public Companies: “New information and communication technologies have led to the emergence of new forms of work organization, a noticeable and accelerating trend with the need for companies to adapt and digitalize as a result of COVID-19 in recent years. Accelerated digitization, lack of digital segregation, and increased isolation of workers as a result of teleworking. Or the new direction towards ‘always available’It has a negative impact on the mental health of employees. In this line, we are increasingly facing Challenges related to distinguishing between work and rest time and digital disconnect, which can become a psychological and social danger to the health of the worker. Companies are obligated to ensure that they are properly restricted and managed.

Participating in the working meeting organized by Forética within the framework of the working group on this issue, Jerónimo Maqueda, Director of the Department of Health Promotion and Occupational Epidemiology at National Institute for Safety and Health at Workwho went deep into the work Spanish Network of Health Companies And the importance of organizations adopting an advanced model of health at work.

In addition, three public companies that are part of the working group shared their innovative plans and initiatives regarding employee health and well-being: D&B . ReportWith the intervention of Patricia Manzano, Human Resources Assistant; energizeWith the participation of Maite Montoto, Head of the Department of Social Work, and Carmen Carretero, Head of the Department of Occupational Risk Prevention; s Navantiwith Manuel Delgado, responsible for the Navantia Health Company project “Embárcate en Salud”.

The Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility group in public companies, led by Forética and chaired by the Official Credit Institute and Informa D&B, is Made up of more than 30 member public entities: Adif, Aena, Aquavall, CESCE, Public Business Corporation of Aragon, Emassa, ENAIRE, Enresa, ENUSA, Extremadura Avante, Grupo Tragsa, ICEX, INECO, Metro de Madrid, Navantia, Paradores, Renfe, RTVE, SENASA, Valenciaport. The following entities participate in the group as observer members: COFIDES, Navarra Public Business Corporation (CPEN), Giahsa, Civil Guard, ISDEFE, Directorate General of Police, Red State Mercantile Property Management Property (SEGIPSA).

This working group launched the fifth edition in 2022 by analyzing the work of public companies in the transition to net zero emissions. In previous editions, the group has addressed key issues in the field of sustainability, such as the commitment of public companies to the new EU sustainability regulatory frameworks, contribution to the 2030 Agenda (with an emphasis on initiatives related to transparency, economic and voluntary mainstreaming of companies), non-financial risk management or responsible public procurement , among other things.