He wants to marry Shakira: “I am ready to marry you now and support you”

A few weeks ago, we broke up Shakira and Gerard Pique After nearly 12 years of relationship and two children in common. From that moment on, rumors of alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer multiplied to the point of linking him even to a young 20-year-old waitress who was said to be having an affair.

Despite the gossip, Shakira hasn’t lost her smile for a moment in her public appearances since her return to celibacy was confirmed and she is continuing her life completely normal, focusing on the successes of her music career.

Unlike Pique, she was not currently in contact with anyone; However, she has no shortage of suitors and recently received a declaration of love at her door. The house he lived in with Pique woke up with several graffiti painted on the road in front of him, where you can read a series of phrases in English such as: “I love you, beautiful woman,” “I came here for you, my love,” or “I am ready to marry you now and support you.”

So far, the identity of the person who went to the mansion of the Waka Waka interpreter to make this proposal is unknown. However, the police have already started relevant investigations to find the person responsible.

