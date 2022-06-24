Karol G announced happy news

Colombian singer Carol J 32 years old is one of the greatest references to Latin music internationally. She just finished part of her international tour which took her to different countries in the region with big surprises like her reunion with Anahi from RBD in Mexico.

Carol J She is very active on her social networks collecting more than 53 million followers of all latitudes who do not want to miss any detail from her life. For them, Bichota shares photos of her best looks and poses, previews of her work, trips, and moments with friends.

Related news

The truth is that now Carol J I moved from the social network and decided to make an important announcement in Twitter. There she published la Bichota: “Songwriting” and immediately hinted that she was working on a new record material that would soon see the light and become a hit.

Before announcing the fans Carol J They got excited and started leaving emotional messages to the singer on the little bird’s social network, such as: “How happy a new album is coming, I love you,” “If you break this album jewel, I won’t want to imagine how your next album explodes, Mom. You. The best, mom “,” That’s why you’re the queen, we love you, these are my more queen’s songs.

Carol J. Source: TERRA Archives

Carol J She has been silent for over a week on the camera’s social network, where she is usually very active, especially in her stories. This indicates that she is really focused on new music and that from moment to moment she will surprise her fans around the world with her creativity.