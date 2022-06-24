June 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Karol G announced happy news

Karol G announced happy news

Lane Skeldon June 24, 2022 2 min read

Colombian singer Carol J 32 years old is one of the greatest references to Latin music internationally. She just finished part of her international tour which took her to different countries in the region with big surprises like her reunion with Anahi from RBD in Mexico.

Carol J She is very active on her social networks collecting more than 53 million followers of all latitudes who do not want to miss any detail from her life. For them, Bichota shares photos of her best looks and poses, previews of her work, trips, and moments with friends.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

He wants to marry Shakira: “I am ready to marry you now and support you”

June 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Khaby Lame is the most followed person on TikTok without a word

June 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Alicia Machado turns up the heat in a stunning bodycon dress with mirrors | video

June 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

He wants to marry Shakira: “I am ready to marry you now and support you”

June 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Winners are honored at the first Mexican science and engineering fair in Coahuila

June 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Atlas players that Club America wants as reinforcements

June 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

From Maria Fernanda Cabal to Rodolfo Hernandez

June 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward