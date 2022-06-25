June 26, 2022

José Luis 'el Puma' Rodríguez and his special meeting in the coming days

Lane Skeldon June 25, 2022

Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez He had to overcome many obstacles with his health throughout more than five decades of his career in the entertainment world. In 2017, he underwent a double lung transplant due to his condition of pulmonary fibrosis.

When Puma Rodriguez He was recovering, the coronavirus pandemic arrived, and like other artists, it pushed him off stage again. The fact is that in 2022 the singer is determined to communicate with his fans around the world and has already scheduled several performances.

