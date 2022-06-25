José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez and his special meeting in the coming days

Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez He had to overcome many obstacles with his health throughout more than five decades of his career in the entertainment world. In 2017, he underwent a double lung transplant due to his condition of pulmonary fibrosis.

When Puma Rodriguez He was recovering, the coronavirus pandemic arrived, and like other artists, it pushed him off stage again. The fact is that in 2022 the singer is determined to communicate with his fans around the world and has already scheduled several performances.

As part of an international tour, the Puma Rodriguez He has a very special date with Venezuela. He will sing again in his homeland after an absence of 12 years, and will perform on July 14 at the famous Ríos Reyna Hall of the Teresa Carreño Theatre.

This meeting with Venezuela is more than special. After my operation, I asked God to be able to return, and to have the opportunity to meet again with many loved ones in my home country,” he said. Puma Rodriguez In a video clip spread on the social network of the small camera.

Puma Rodriguez returns to his homeland. Source: instagramshowvenoficial

Tickets so that the audience can attend a show Puma Rodriguez They are already on sale and value between $40 and $150. Once on stage, he will sing the hit songs that have established him around the world, he will dedicate heartfelt lyrics and there will also be room for dancing.