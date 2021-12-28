“He knows he’s going to suffer, we’ll beat him up”

2021-12-27

Italia s Portugal They will fight in the qualifiers for a ticket that will take them to the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in less than a year.

He trained with Cristiano and now he’s making a living as a milkman

Both teams should win their own crosses to meet in the next stage and he pointed out that Leonardo Bonucci, who shared the dressing room with them Cristiano Ronaldo On the Juventus He emphasized that he would not measure his actions in the event of confronting his ex-partner.

BonucciOn Monday, who was named ‘Best Defender of the Year 2021’ at the Globe Soccer Awards, was very clear what awaits the Portuguese superstar.

“I heard that Cristiano Ronaldo and we are joking about the possibility of Portugal and Italy. We will see what happens on the field, but Cristiano knows that he will suffer and will take some hits. We will hit him,” the Italian central defender told RAI.