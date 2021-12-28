“He knows he’s going to suffer, we’ll beat him up”

2021-12-27
Italia s Portugal They will fight in the qualifiers for a ticket that will take them to the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in less than a year.
Both teams should win their own crosses to meet in the next stage and he pointed out that Leonardo Bonucci, who shared the dressing room with them Cristiano Ronaldo On the Juventus He emphasized that he would not measure his actions in the event of confronting his ex-partner.
BonucciOn Monday, who was named ‘Best Defender of the Year 2021’ at the Globe Soccer Awards, was very clear what awaits the Portuguese superstar.
“I heard that Cristiano Ronaldo and we are joking about the possibility of Portugal and Italy. We will see what happens on the field, but Cristiano knows that he will suffer and will take some hits. We will hit him,” the Italian central defender told RAI.
Bonucci He has no doubts about it Italia He will win both games. In the semi-finals face North Macedonia And if you win this duel, it will be measured against the winner Portugal and Turkey.
“Now we have to focus on what’s off the field, then in March we’ll meet again and I’m convinced we’ll learn from what happened in the fall and play two great games,” the defender added.
In conclusion, he did this with a rather surprising phrase: “I told my colleagues that the days between March should always be better. I want to give a gift to my children who have not seen Italy at the World Cup before. “
