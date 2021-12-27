December 28, 2021

Alexis Vega is close to being a Rayados de Monterrey player

Cassandra Curtis December 27, 2021 2 min read

with outputs Aurel Antona and Alejandro Mayorga the Guadalajara Club Will make more victims to Clausura Championship 2022 And this is one of her main pieces as it is Alexis Vega Hours calculated in Birla Tabatea Get important suggestion from Rayados from Monterrey.

+ Chivas soccer stove heading into the 2022 MX League

Since Sunday night, information has begun to circulate that Gru is being negotiated by The Holy Flock to join the ranks of the Rayados, For several days there has been speculation with this possibility that little by little is starting to form with the intention of Javier Aguirre adds it to his staff.

What does Vega’s departure mean to Chivas?

Even if Guadalajara would be more than a delicate loss in the face of a new campaign, It is also a fact that a large amount of money will come to driving for Gru transfer, Which was priced at 6.5 million euros according to the Transfermarkt portal, That will sign another promotion.

Another reason to leave Alexis Vega de Chivas Because no agreement was reached with the renewal of his contract, Expires in December 2022 But as of the following summer, he can start negotiating his free departure from From Guadalajara, without leaving any money when emigrating.

This would have favored the striker to negotiate a better deal outside Chivas to continue his career in Monterrey, through an economic proposal Much more than what you currently have in rojiblanco team where they arrived in 2018 to replace $6 million they paid to Toluca.

