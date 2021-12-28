``I knew Cruz Azul, which is why I chose him.''

Uriel Antuna said he chose to come to Cruz Azul because of the type of game he thinks fit his style.

Mexico – the new player in blue crossAnd Auriel Antona, to Mexico City to become a new element of La Maquina. On arrival, in his light blue team uniform, he confirmed that he had no doubts about his desire to wear the cement colours.

“The only thing I knew was that he loves me blue cross “It was the first team I chose because it’s a big club,” Antona said at Mexico City’s international airport.

Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga have arrived at CDMX to join Cruz Azul. Leon Likanda

He is now a former football player in chivas He emphasized that the style of play played by the team he leads Juan RenosoIt can help you with the way you move around the field.

“I defined myself in a certain way and I felt that it adapted a lot to my type of game as well, after that, to hit everything. I am happy, happy, it is a new challenge and to represent the club,” he declared.

“It is a difficult and complex challenge, but I am 100% committed to giving my everything on and off the field as well,” said Antona.

for this part, Alejandro Mayorga, who also arrived with him Antona He came from the herd, and he said it was an honor for him to wear his third jersey for a top team.

“I am very happy to get here (blue crossIt’s the third great team I have to wear, so I’m very happy and very proud and very good things may come for the team.”

The left-back confirmed that his quality on the field has rewarded him with the arrival of La Maquina.

“Obviously wearing a shirt from one of the biggest teams is not a coincidence, it makes me feel happy, proud, happy and excited and I am sure we will achieve great things,” Mayorga said.

With information from Leon Likanda