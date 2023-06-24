Have a membership? Say goodbye to your Costco card

he E-Commerce It has been growing in recent years and it has become increasingly easier to purchase products or services from a cell phone or computer, and even carry documents digital methodthus Costco Digital membership launched.

Costco You will now have a choice digital membership For the convenience of its customers, which can be used through the App Store and valid in branches Mexico.

He will allow you too Renew your membershipAnd Check balance From 2 percent of your executive bonus and use it directly from your mobile phone.

“Reduce the Use of plastic And take your membership on your cell phone.

How do I get my digital membership?

to get digital membership You must have your membership Costco Registered to make online purchases and install the app on your mobile device.

Make sure your mobile phone is compatible with Android 9 or above, or iOS 11 and later.

You have version 16.4 of the Costco app

Costco app is not available for Huawei devices.

How to activate digital membership

Download the latest version of the Costco app from Google Play or the App Store, depending on your operating system.

Open the Costco app and click My Account to sign in or select Sign Up Now if you don’t have an account yet.

After logging in, you must click on the “Get it today” button and activate it in the store. digital membership

Accept the membership terms of use on the “Get your digital membership” button.

Accept the photo usage agreement for membership and follow the instructions to take it:

No photos with pets

No animations (GIFs)

No landscaping

Do not include more than one person

When you’re happy with the photo, tap Use This Photo or Take Another Photo to change it.

In the “My Account” section you will see the digital membership in red and the legend “Pending”

Now you must go to any Costco unit to activate your digital membership with your official ID.

Once your digital membership is activated, update it by swiping down on your device screen or opening the app again.

