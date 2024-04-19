Has Maribelli been nominated again? These are the five celebrities at risk of elimination

Puerto Rican Maribelli Rivera He was again nominated to leave the fourth season of The famous house.

Tonight, the so-called “Hurricane Boricua” entered the list with Rome, Clovis, Paolo and Alana.

Thus, each resident nominated:

ego: Two points for Rome and one point for Clovis

Patricia: Two points for Maribelli and one point for Clovis

pee: Two points for Maribelli and one point for Clovis

Maribelli: Two points for Paolo and one point for Alana

molasses: Two points for Rome and one point for Clovis

AleskaTwo points for Maribelli and one point for Rumé

Clovis: Two points for molasses and one point for Paolo

Geraldine: Two points for Clovis and one point for Rome

Maribelli: Two points to Maribelli and one point to Aleska

Lobello: Two points for Rome and one point for Clovis

Romans (He received the benefit of doubling his votes): 4 points for Paulo and 2 points for Alana

To save either candidate, viewers must vote lacasadelosfamosos.com. The elimination ceremony will be next Monday.

The reality show will premiere on January 23 and will end on May 20, Monday-Friday at 7:00pm (Tuesdays at 11:30pm) on Telemundo and Sundays at 7:00pm per Dot 2.

These are the 11 residents of The House of the Famous 4 vying for the $200,000 grand prize:

1. Lupillo Rivera

2. Maribelly Rivera

3. Jose Reyes

4. Alana Leteras

5. Clovis Nino

6. Rodrigo Rome

7. Cristina Porta

8. Aleska Genesis

9. Geraldine Bazan

10. Patricia Corsino

11. Paulo Quevedo