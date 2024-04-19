April 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Has Maribelli been nominated again? These are the five celebrities at risk of elimination

Has Maribelli been nominated again? These are the five celebrities at risk of elimination

Lane Skeldon April 19, 2024 2 min read

Puerto Rican Maribelli Rivera He was again nominated to leave the fourth season of The famous house.

Tonight, the so-called “Hurricane Boricua” entered the list with Rome, Clovis, Paolo and Alana.

Thus, each resident nominated:

ego: Two points for Rome and one point for Clovis

Patricia: Two points for Maribelli and one point for Clovis

pee: Two points for Maribelli and one point for Clovis

Maribelli: Two points for Paolo and one point for Alana

molasses: Two points for Rome and one point for Clovis

AleskaTwo points for Maribelli and one point for Rumé

Clovis: Two points for molasses and one point for Paolo

Geraldine: Two points for Clovis and one point for Rome

Maribelli: Two points to Maribelli and one point to Aleska

Lobello: Two points for Rome and one point for Clovis

Romans (He received the benefit of doubling his votes): 4 points for Paulo and 2 points for Alana

To save either candidate, viewers must vote lacasadelosfamosos.com. The elimination ceremony will be next Monday.

The reality show will premiere on January 23 and will end on May 20, Monday-Friday at 7:00pm (Tuesdays at 11:30pm) on Telemundo and Sundays at 7:00pm per Dot 2.

These are the 11 residents of The House of the Famous 4 vying for the $200,000 grand prize:

1. Lupillo Rivera

2. Maribelly Rivera

See also  Geraldine Bazin reacts to Gabriel Soto's retirement due to health issues

3. Jose Reyes

4. Alana Leteras

5. Clovis Nino

6. Rodrigo Rome

7. Cristina Porta

8. Aleska Genesis

9. Geraldine Bazan

10. Patricia Corsino

11. Paulo Quevedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Bianca Sensori visits Disneyland with her feet tied!

April 19, 2024 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Tekashi 6ix9ine's luxury cars were confiscated from his Florida residence

April 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

JLo wears a short pink Barbie dress in New York

April 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

5 min read

Pluto got a “flip” after colliding with a planetary body

April 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Cuban academic Alina Barbara Lopez Hernandez was released after about 12 hours of arbitrary detention

April 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

400 migrants, including Hondurans, force their way into the US

April 19, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Starbucks is redesigning its plastic cups

April 19, 2024 Zera Pearson