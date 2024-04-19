April 19, 2024

Bianca Sensori visits Disneyland with her feet tied!

Kanye West's wife makes an impact at the amusement park, and this time not because of her bold clothes!

<p>Grosby Group</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Cc6Uyj0C_2J1OGPCI1FCjA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTc4OQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/4053c71cb96811 b39c8c4fba257d607c”/></p> <p>Grosby Group</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Cc6Uyj0C_2J1OGPCI1FCjA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTc4OQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/4053c71cb96811 b39c8c4fba257d607c” class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> </figure> <p><strong>Bianca</strong> <strong>Sgt</strong>Rapper's wife <strong>Kanye</strong> <strong>the West</strong>is back on everyone's lips.</p> <p>And this time it wasn't because of her bold wardrobe, but because of her shoes. The Australian designer appeared hand in hand with the singer and designer as well, as she walked in the park with her feet covered in bandages that covered her legs but not her toes or heels.</p> <p>Some chanted on social media: “Privilege of the rich.” Look at the pictures here!</p> <h2>Kanye West and Bianca Sensori</h2> <figure class=
<p>Background/Grosby Collection</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/VU9Svt5GEqks8qWOup_Cnw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTg5Ng–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/6fc57bfbd1400e6 49f4810b4e78e6346″/></p> <p>Background/Grosby Collection</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/VU9Svt5GEqks8qWOup_Cnw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTg5Ng–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/6fc57bfbd1400e6 49f4810b4e78e6346″ class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Backgrid / Grosby Group

The Bronx singer stepped out in this cool blue pants and boots look while out and about in the Big Apple. And be warned, like a good diva, she was carrying an expensive Hermès Birkin bag, oh my!

Galilea Montejo

<p>Eyepix Images/Grosby Collection</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/RFqwUrYkz6Nsmvyu9chtbQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTQyMDtoPTYzMg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/79f9351d5da890f3 68011e05a36c8b59″/></p> <p>Eyepix Images/Grosby Collection</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/RFqwUrYkz6Nsmvyu9chtbQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTQyMDtoPTYzMg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/79f9351d5da890f3 68011e05a36c8b59″ class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Eyepix Images/Grosby Collection

The Mexican actress was photographed flirtatiously trying delicious ice cream during an inauguration party in Mexico City.

Melissa Galindo

<p>Media & Media/Getty Images</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/W0sZWMwwRPG0bQGRK9HUzQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/181f79c93bf10b2 36e37a0b76c488679″/></p> <p>Media & Media/Getty Images</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/W0sZWMwwRPG0bQGRK9HUzQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/181f79c93bf10b2 36e37a0b76c488679″ class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Media & Media/Getty Images

Melissa Galindo was arrested leaving Oriente prison in Mexico City. The young woman accuses the singer Kalimbaa member of the group OV7, was charged with sexual assault in March 2023. The judge decided on Tuesday that there were sufficient elements to carry out legal proceedings against him.

Salma Hayek and her daughter Mathilde Pinault

<p>Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/imleZ5YQMOKtxeA8Qqrq8Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/9ae6a189ce06b1c57 4913b6267a1e60d”/></p> <p>Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/imleZ5YQMOKtxeA8Qqrq8Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/9ae6a189ce06b1c57 4913b6267a1e60d” class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Backgrid UK / Grosby Group

The Mexican actress and her stepdaughter led a butt duel during the party organized at the Fondazione Cini, Isola Di San Giorgio for the 60th Art Biennale in Venice, and wow!

