April 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The new face of these actresses surprises fans

The new face of these actresses surprises fans

Lane Skeldon April 19, 2024 2 min read

Sabrina Salmi and Raquel Maza | Photo: Analed Rojas – lapatilla.com

Sabrina Salmi and Raquel Maza | Photo: Analed Rojas – lapatilla.com

Self-love, self-acceptance and female empowerment is the new dimension that Raquel and Sabrina show

Sabrina Salmi and Raquel Mazaknown for their work on the TV show Venevisión “Why are you laughing?”they leave behind their sensual female personalities to start A new, more human face, as mothers and imperfect women.

Written by Analed Rojas | lapatilla.com

The birth of this new episode of their life occurred at a children's party invited by Sabrina Raquel “I was surprised that she became a mother again.”Sabrina said.

In that meeting, they were able to flesh out the idea of ​​a podcast where they showcase themselves as more authentic women, “Like mothers, women, their social lives, and their children.”Beyond being sexy bombs.

In this new stage, Sabrina Salemi revealed that she has become… “Mother of the epidemic”. During the pandemic, she gave birth to two children who are now 2 and 3 years old.

“I retired from my job as an artist, comedian, presenter and model and dedicated myself to motherhood for three years.”Regard.

In this sense, Raquel confirmed this “On social media, they look at us as perfect women, and we are the most imperfect women in the world because we don't even have time for ourselves.”.

In this new project you will see what we live every day, even peeling onions for example.

However, Rak and Sabrina will also serve men because we will discuss topics of all kinds, approached in an organic, natural and straightforward way that allows them to be more authentic and express themselves freely, to connect with those women they know as such. excellent.

See also  Chayanne puts his voice to the lion in "Sing 2"

Sabrina Salmi and Raquel Maza seek to reveal themselves as women Quite perfect To be able to talk about the issues they face every day, “If you have to leave people on the street, leave them. If there are things that need to be said, they should be said.”Raquel confirmed in her first episode preview.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Angelica Rivera and Cynthia Klitpo reunite almost 30 years after starring in “La Dueña.” This is what they look like now | Image

April 22, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Snow Community, Biggest Platinum Winner of 2024

April 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Gerard Pique and Clara Chea star in a turbulent episode

April 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

real madrid vs. Barcelona: The controversy behind El Clásico

April 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

For the first time, scientists have captured a mysterious crystal that had been expected for more than 90 years – Enséñame de Ciencia

April 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Javier Gonzalez Olechea | The Chancellor after lifting visa requirements for Mexicans: “This was so as not to affect tourism” | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Mexico | visa | Policy

April 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

US clarifies it never asked Dominican Republic to accept Haitians | AlMomento.net

April 22, 2024 Winston Hale