April 19, 2024

Tekashi 6ix9ine's luxury cars were confiscated from his Florida residence

Lane Skeldon April 18, 2024 1 min read

Tekashi 6ix9inewhose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has once again become the center of media attention because A recent operation conducted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at his residence in Lake Worth, Florida. TMZ This was revealed on Wednesday They confiscated many of the rapper's luxury carswho was not home at the time.

The intervention was confirmed by the Palm Beach Mayor's Office TMZ He posted photos of the vehicles, including the Lamborghini Urus, known for its distinctive paint and because the singer repeatedly displayed it on his Instagram account.

The full extent of this federal interference is unknown at this time, although the presence of the IRS suggests it may be related to irregularities in the artist's tax returns.

The rapper has not yet made any statements regarding this incident, while… His lawyer indicated that they are evaluating the situation and will issue an official statement when appropriate.

Currently, Tekashi 6ix9ine resides in the Dominican Republic with his partner Yailin La Más Viral. During his stay in the Caribbean country, the artist faced several legal proceedings, including assault charges.

