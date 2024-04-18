JLo wears a short pink Barbie dress in New York

The Barbicore phenomenon is still valid Jennifer Lopez He showed this by recently wearing a complete look in the distinctive pink color that dominated social networking sites last year with the phenomenon of starring in the movie. Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling.

The 54-year-old popped up unexpectedly at an Intimissimi store on 5th Avenue in New York City to launch a new collection for the brand, of which she has been a global ambassador since 2022.

During her April 14 visit, the Puerto Rican artist and businesswoman showed off her long, toned legs in a long-sleeved sequin minidress that also highlighted her purple David Koma collar.

Gotham/Getty Images



To accessorize, she wore killer 110mm satin Nite-Out pumps Valentino $1,150 and matching sunglasses. She wore a classic wavy hairstyle on the beach, giving her a fresh and elegant touch.

Lopez also opted for natural pink makeup, adding a little blush to her cheeks with light pink lipstick.

At the meeting, the singer and actress met fans, signed autographs, and even went to the dressing room to change her clothes.

For her second look, she wore a casual and relaxed outfit that included a very light sheer cashmere turtleneck top by Intimissimi, baggy jeans by Gucci, and oversized gradient sunglasses. the people.