April 18, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Christopher Levy's letter to his mother, Elizabeth Gutierrez, in the midst of a separation

Christopher Levy's letter to his mother, Elizabeth Gutierrez, in the midst of a separation

Lane Skeldon April 17, 2024 2 min read

Exactly a week ago, Elizabeth Gutierrez He confirmed his separation from William Levi To the world. A fact that was not surprising after the last separate appearance of both artists.

As a result of their statements, situations occurred that were not pleasant for the ex-spouses, which had to do with how part of their privacy came to light. Police reports, calls to the authorities and other documents reached the media as they reflected how difficult their final months had been as a couple.

Just a few days before everything exploded and when the separation between his parents actually became a reality, Christopher Levy He addressed his mother publicly with a moving writing on his social media networks.

He was not interested in publishing anything other than his sporting works and specific personal matters, and on this occasion, the athlete presented this proof of love.

It was Elizabeth's birthday and so she addressed her mother: “Congratulations to the best mother I could ask for! Thank you for everything you always do! I love you with everything you expressed at the beginning of this month!” April.

A writing to which the host also responded with some sincere words. He replied, “You're my world agent. Don't ever forget that! I love you forever, boy!”

Both William and Elizabeth made it clear that their first priority was their children, whom they lived for faithfully and protected with all their love, regardless of their romantic relationship.

You may also be interested | On video

Samadhi Zendejas posts a video with William Levy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

JLo wears a short pink Barbie dress in New York

April 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Controversy in “América Hoy”: The producer was going to resign due to a “disagreement” between Ethel Puzo and Nathalie Vertez, according to Magali | Eye width

April 17, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Karina Banda admitted that she went to therapy to improve her relationship with Carlos Ponce's children

April 17, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Jose Altuve still lights out against Atlanta

April 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

How to find out cell phone location just by phone number

April 18, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Citizenship in the United States: Find out if you are one of the beneficiaries of the free naturalization process | RPPUSA

April 18, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

JLo wears a short pink Barbie dress in New York

April 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon