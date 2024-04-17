Christopher Levy's letter to his mother, Elizabeth Gutierrez, in the midst of a separation

Exactly a week ago, Elizabeth Gutierrez He confirmed his separation from William Levi To the world. A fact that was not surprising after the last separate appearance of both artists.

As a result of their statements, situations occurred that were not pleasant for the ex-spouses, which had to do with how part of their privacy came to light. Police reports, calls to the authorities and other documents reached the media as they reflected how difficult their final months had been as a couple.

Just a few days before everything exploded and when the separation between his parents actually became a reality, Christopher Levy He addressed his mother publicly with a moving writing on his social media networks.

He was not interested in publishing anything other than his sporting works and specific personal matters, and on this occasion, the athlete presented this proof of love.

It was Elizabeth's birthday and so she addressed her mother: “Congratulations to the best mother I could ask for! Thank you for everything you always do! I love you with everything you expressed at the beginning of this month!” April.

A writing to which the host also responded with some sincere words. He replied, “You're my world agent. Don't ever forget that! I love you forever, boy!”

Both William and Elizabeth made it clear that their first priority was their children, whom they lived for faithfully and protected with all their love, regardless of their romantic relationship.

You may also be interested | On video

Samadhi Zendejas posts a video with William Levy