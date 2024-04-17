April 18, 2024

Controversy in “América Hoy”: The producer was going to resign due to a “disagreement” between Ethel Puzo and Nathalie Vertez, according to Magali | Eye width

Lane Skeldon April 17, 2024 2 min read

The controversial confrontation between Ethel Puzo and Nathalie Vertez could have affected the production of the program “América Hoy”, because according to Majali Medina, producer Armando Tavor was going to submit his letter of resignation to the magazine.

In the latest edition of the entertainment program “Magaly Tv La Firme”, “Urraca” admitted that sources working in the “América Televisión” space, confirmed to the host that Gisela Valcarcel spoke with the famous “Papa Armando” and would have drawn his attention due to the controversy experienced by the program.

“We have been receiving information all afternoon, because what happens on one channel is known on the other channel, so we know it Aunt “Gise” catches the attention of her cocky producer, “Dad” Armando. The information is that “Papa” Armando submitted his resignation letter and that he will only be present in “America Howe”.'See you Monday'Al-Majali said Medina.

“Urraca” made it clear that Gisela Valcarcel did not at all like the controversy in which her daughter Ethel Puzo was involved and the comments she made against Nathalie Vertez, one of the most beloved and distant figures in national entertainment. In addition to the comments against Ethel by users on social networks, who also criticized her program.

Everything that happened with Yiddá Esslav, and how the problem was dealt with, Gisela Valcarcel must not have liked that her daughter was under suspicion and that “Retoquitos” thought she was the owner of the programMajali Medina said in the latest issue of her program.

The tensions in America Howe could have major repercussions on the future of the program, especially if Armando Tafur's resignation is confirmed. Uncertainty now surrounds the fate of the morning magazine produced by GV Productions.

