Hac Te presents the audiovisual series “Art + Science + Technology”

he center make you This Wednesday, the audiovisual series is presented Art + Science + TechnologyIn cooperation with New Barcelona Postwhere creators, researchers, curators, educators and entrepreneurs think about the synergies between the three disciplines that make up this alliance promoted by dozens of Catalan institutions to position the Catalan capital as a reference pole in Artek. Capsules can be seen On the Hac Te YouTube channel And on this page from New Barcelona Post.

Share videos Hac Te partners: Open University of Catalonia (UOC), Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), University Pompeu Fabra (UPF), INA – University Center for Design and Arts, Hangar – Center for Arts Production and Research, TheNewArtFoundation, Sónar, Fira Barcelona Tech Barcelona, ​​Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST) and the Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO).

What does the presence of an artist contribute to the scientific center? What creative possibilities do science and technology offer? Can Barcelona become a reference in this field? These are some of the questions the four-piece series wants to answer. With the aim of facilitating understanding of the relationships between art, science and technology and their impact on Catalonia.

Each capsule addresses a topic to deepen these connections. From collaborations between artists, scientists and technologists to the way we tackle interdisciplinary challenges. The digital arts ecosystem in Catalonia and the social and economic impact of digital culture are also assessed.

The first video, released on Wednesday, reflects the need for this Provide cross-sectional answers from the fields of arts, science and technology to contemporary challenges as complex as climate change or digital transformation. With the participation of the artist and scholar-in-residence at UPF, Albert Park Duran; Head of Data Analysis and Visualization at the Barcelona-Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC-CNS), Fernando Cochetti; ICFO Publication Coordinator, Lydia Sanmartiand hangar manager Anna Manobins.

Starting on Wednesday, the rest of the audiovisual materials will be shown every week on the same day. On April 26, the chapter they are covered in will be published cooperation With the participation of the Honorary Researcher from the Biomedical Research Institute-BI Ernest Geralt; Former student of the Union of Congolese Patriots Mark Galvez; Professor at the Higher Technical School of Telecommunications Engineering of Barcelona at UPC Ferran Marquezand EINA Professor and artist-in-residence at Melis-UPF Joe Milne.

The third video, available from May 3, It analyzes and clarifies the concept of digital art and the position of Barcelona in this discipline With UOC Professor Irma Villa; Resident artist Peter Torres; Artist and Professor at UOC Joan Soler Adelon; Software/Hardware Lab Technician in Aircraft Hangars Miguel Angel de Herasand Director of the NewArtFoundation, Vincent Matalana.

The last video will be posted on Wednesday 10 May and it talks about it The economic and social impact of digital culture in Catalonia. Amina Sonar + D, Antonia Folgera; CEO of Tech Barcelona, Michael Martyand CEO of Hac Te Corporation, Astrid Ross.