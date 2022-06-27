Grupo Firme’s Johnny Kaz confirms he will no longer marry Jonathan Bencomo

Johnny Kaz Grupo Firme singer, In his last meeting with the press in Mexico City, as part of the pride celebrations, Dio to learn that your wedding with Jonathan Bencomo It will not be held this year.

The 30-year-old singer explained it This change is not because of problems with her partner, but because of the success fixed group They have the agenda covered this year.

“We all had the intention of getting married this year but Thanks to people’s love, Grupo Firme now has a lot of work to do, so I have already discussed it with my fiancé and we will postpone it a bitEdwin Kaze’s brother explained.

Johnny Kaz and his fiancée have decided to postpone their wedding

Photo: Instagram jhonny_caz

Johnny confirmed that he does not regret delaying his wedding two months. Well, she has a very loving affair with her fiancé, with whom she has been sharing a house for months, and they are both convinced that the party should wait.

“Love is there, we’ll only delay the party, but the plans are one hundred percent”He confirmed.

How did Johnny Kaz and Jonathan Bencomo’s love story originate?

Johnny Kaz and Jonathan Bencomo Engaged in November of last year During the Grupo Firme show in New York.

The singer, originally from Baja California, has known her boyfriend since she was in high school, Both were members of folk ballet in their schools and were holding competitions in different parts of the Republic of Mexico, thus their friendship began.

Johnny Kaz and his boyfriend got engaged last year in New York

Photo: Instagram @jonbencomo

For years they maintained a very close relationship with friends that turned into love. In an interview with the YouTube channel “PepeyTeo”, Johnny admitted that it was he who asked Bencomo to be his friend, after the Grupo Firme show in Guadalajara, in 2020.

