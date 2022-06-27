June 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Grupo Firme's Johnny Kaz confirms he will no longer marry Jonathan Bencomo

Grupo Firme’s Johnny Kaz confirms he will no longer marry Jonathan Bencomo

Lane Skeldon June 27, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in Famous People The

Johnny Kaz Grupo Firme singer, In his last meeting with the press in Mexico City, as part of the pride celebrations, Dio to learn that your wedding with Jonathan Bencomo It will not be held this year.

The 30-year-old singer explained it This change is not because of problems with her partner, but because of the success fixed group They have the agenda covered this year.

“We all had the intention of getting married this year but Thanks to people’s love, Grupo Firme now has a lot of work to do, so I have already discussed it with my fiancé and we will postpone it a bitEdwin Kaze’s brother explained.

Johnny Kaz and his fiancée have decided to postpone their wedding
Photo: Instagram jhonny_caz

Johnny confirmed that he does not regret delaying his wedding two months. Well, she has a very loving affair with her fiancé, with whom she has been sharing a house for months, and they are both convinced that the party should wait.

“Love is there, we’ll only delay the party, but the plans are one hundred percent”He confirmed.

How did Johnny Kaz and Jonathan Bencomo’s love story originate?

Johnny Kaz and Jonathan Bencomo Engaged in November of last year During the Grupo Firme show in New York.

The singer, originally from Baja California, has known her boyfriend since she was in high school, Both were members of folk ballet in their schools and were holding competitions in different parts of the Republic of Mexico, thus their friendship began.

Johnny Kaz and his boyfriend got engaged last year in New York
Photo: Instagram @jonbencomo

For years they maintained a very close relationship with friends that turned into love. In an interview with the YouTube channel “PepeyTeo”, Johnny admitted that it was he who asked Bencomo to be his friend, after the Grupo Firme show in Guadalajara, in 2020.

Look at Johnny Kaz’s comments about his wedding:

See also  This happened after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Ben Affleck’s youngest son took advantage of his father’s neglect and ended up destroying a Lamborghini

June 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Report their split from Grupo Firme: Johnny Kaz appears alone at the party and sends a strong message

June 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Did Shakira and Pique have another stress attack?

June 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

U.S. flights continue to be canceled even after the tumultuous weekend

June 28, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Alcaraz stands on Court 1 with resistance training

June 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Barcelona at the expense of Dembele; The French want to renew

June 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Evan Duque What will he do when his presidency ends – government – politics

June 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward