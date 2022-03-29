Grupo Firme: The fine you must pay for extending the concert at Foro Sol by 50 minutes | Edwin Kaz | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

Complete success. The fixed group He is at the height of his music career and having filled Foro Sol for three consecutive nights is the greatest proof of that. Although nothing could overshadow the party and all that was achieved in those days, it is also important to mention that there are certain details that the band members led Edwin Kaz They can lament.

Now the Mexican group will have to pay an economic fine for breaking one of its country’s rules to extend the fun of the thousands of spectators who bought tickets and packed the stage for one of the most relevant concerts of his career. Music.

Many wonder what happened so that fixed group You have to pay an amount of money because of a mistake, so in this note we will explain in detail what its members did to be mentioned in a small controversy that was also recorded on various social networks.

The band led by Edwin Caz performed three concerts in a row at Foro Sol with all tickets sold out (Photo: Grupo Firme/Instagram)

What was missing from GRUÓ in the only forum?

At one of the three parties that were held last week in the great sun forumThe members of the Mexican band did not want to end the party and with the support of the audience they sang song after song even though the planned time had already expired thus satisfying their fans who did not want the concert to end. .

However, this decision will cost them dearly a little bit and the same Edwin Kaz I was aware of this because I mention, from time to time, that they will be fined or have to pay the fine after the presentations.

As we know, in Mexico It is a mistake that the concerts do not end in the time that was planned with the authorities, so violators will have to pay for their infractions.

At the event in question, the ending was supposed to be 10:45 p.m., but the musical themes were extended and ended after about fifty minutes. Although the band would lose a few peso to pay the fine, fans went home that night more than happy.

The Grupo Firme Show considered playing 22 songs, but the audience demanded more, so the band added another 50 minutes of music at Foro Sol on CDMX. pic.twitter.com/7YP1FiJe9y – Raul Brindis (@raulbrindis) 25 March 2022

How much will the group have to pay?

What can be seen in the CDMX Celebration of Public Shows Act is that the fine for not respecting the time of the event is varied and ranges from 10 to 50 days of minimum wage.

In other words, the Firm Group will have to pay between 8643.50 and 17,287 pesos and will have to wait until the exact amount is determined for the 50-plus minute concert.

Who designs the group’s clothing?

The person responsible for making all the costumes fixed group He’s a tailor by name Richardwhich appeared thanks to a publication in the language Social media of your business.

The tailor brings life to the clothes of one of the main regional groups in Mexico appears next to Edwin Kaz While trying out one of his latest designs. Although Richard is responsible for the designs, the singer is the one who has the last word on the clothes he will wear because it is his and the group’s image, so he should be aware of absolutely everything. More details here.