Green light for Artemis I launch from August 29

MADRID, August 5 (European press) –

NASA’s Artemis I mission, with its Orion capsule and European service module, has received launch authorization Starting Aug. 29 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Located atop the new SLS (Space Launch System) on the lunar surface, Artemis I will be the first step, even without a crew, to successive missions with the ultimate goal of returning astronauts to the lunar surface and It enables a long-term human existence for decades to come.

The primary objectives of the Artemis I program are to display Orion systems in a spaceflight environment and to ensure safe re-entry, descent, fall and recovery prior to the first manned flight aboard the Artemis II, NASA reported at a briefing on August 5.

The launch of the .. the launch of the .. the take off of the # Artemis I’m around the corner. Explore the mission reference guide and press kit for all the details: https://t.co/K9HMk78udo pic.twitter.com/ov3KoC4eZR – NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) 26 July 2022

The duration of the task has been set Between four and six weeks, with a journey of 2.1 million kilometers, With several orbits to the Earth and the Moon in its journey.