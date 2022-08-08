Smartphone: Why not leave your phone charger plugged in? | Android | | smart phone

The smart phone It has become an important tool that we use frequently throughout the day. Therefore, it is common for us to leave the charger plugged in for several hours. However, many people wonder if this bad habit is dangerous and whether it involves expense in the Electricity bill. In the following paragraphs, we explain it to you.

consume energy

According to the official website of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, when connected phone chargerPower consumption is between 2 and 3 watts. Meanwhile, when left connected without charging, it is 0.26 volts.

Although the number of watts will not have a significant impact on our home’s electric bill, it is best to avoid the “phantom consumption” of electrical energy and get used to unplugging. mobile charger when we don’t use it.

Possible electrical problems

Currently no new charger smart phones It is designed so that no or almost no energy builds up even when plugged in and without a connected device. In addition, they have a safety technology that prevents the transformer from overheating and shorting.

However, the situation changes when we do not use a file original charger. If left for a long time, the poor quality of the cable or adapter poses a potential fire hazard.

To avoid this problem, it is always advisable to use the original brand adapter or adapter that is approved and recommended by the same smartphone manufacturer.

iPhone: How do you take a picture with your voice instead of pressing the camera button?

In the event that you have an iPhone, you should know that this option is only available on phones running iOS 14 or another higher operating system. If your mobile phone is old and you cannot update it, unfortunately you will not be able to follow these steps:

Go to your iPhone Settings and then to Accessibility

Find the option for physical and motor skills and then activate the voice control function

Choose Create a new command and type in the word ‘photo’ or ‘take a picture’ or another word you want to use

Finally, you will have to tap on Perform Custom Gesture and simulate the gesture your finger might make when taking a photo.

This will be all. Now enter the camera app of your iPhone and proceed to say your chosen word. You will see that your phone will take the photo for you, that way you will not need the timer.

Why should you put your smartphone in ‘Airplane Mode’ during flights?

Nikita Schmidt, who works as a pilot for a private company, revealed the real reasons why passengers have to put their smart phone Airplane mode is mandatory.

You may have heard a very annoying sound coming from the audio system which sometimes happens when the cell phone is nearby. Radio broadcasting a smart phone It can be very powerful, up to 8 watts,” added the pilot.

According to the publication, if many passengers start using smart phones Inside the plane, a very annoying noise begins to be heard on the radio that disturbs pilots and air traffic controllers.

Why wouldn’t it be convenient to charge your smartphone in your bed?

The smart phone It is an important item today, as many people use it to connect with family and friends; In addition, it can also become a platform for viewing multimedia content or even sending emails or other tasks. However, this also leads to bad habits in users who do not part with their phones.

Being a modern device, it accompanies us at all times, even during sleep. Therefore, people often make the mistake of uploading a file smart phone On the bed, not knowing the danger they expose themselves.