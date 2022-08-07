5 symptoms that your transmission has more lubricants

Automobile transmission is responsible for transmitting energy The engine generates the wheels so that they can move forward. Its system provides the power needed for the vehicle’s steering wheels to be able to operate.

like the engine Auto transmission consists of many Metal parts, gears and discs that need a lubricant to function properly, in addition to avoiding dry friction that can damage all of its parts.

Therefore, it is very important to The transmission always has the right amount of oil. It is important that it is always at the recommended level, not lower and not containing too much.

Although it seems strange, If your transmission has a lot of oil Its performance will not be optimal. So before you add the lubricant, make sure that you really need it and if you think it contains too much, pay attention to the markings that your car gives.

So, toHere we tell you about 5 symptoms That indicates that your vehicle’s transmission contains more lubricants.

1.- Liquid level rise on the dipstick

The transmission has a dipstick, so if you’re trying to see if there’s too much transmission fluid, this is the first thing to check.

To accurately check the transmission fluid level on the dipstick, the engine must be at operating temperature. You should check the transmission fluid when it is hot because the fluid expands when it gets hot. This means that if you check it when it is cold and the level is already high, it will only get worse if you check it at operating temperature.

2.- Engine overheating

One of the purposes of transmission fluid is to prevent the system from overheating, so it may not make sense that overusing it will cause it to overheat.

But the problem is that when there is a lot of transmission fluid in the system, it does not work the way it should.

3.- Problems to change the speed

The transmission fluid is there to keep everything lubricated and gear changing smoothly. While the right amount of transmission fluid does not cause a problem, too much of it can cause a malfunction.

On vehicles with automatic transmissions, shifting shifts will feel more harsh, and in manual, you will need to apply more force on the gear lever to get into the gear you want.

4.- Liquid leak

Too much transmission fluid leads to excessive pressure build-up and the seals can handle only a limited amount. When this happens, it can cause some seals to crack or fail, and as a result, lubricating oil will begin to leak from the transmission.

5.- Sliding transmission

Too much transmission fluid puts extra pressure on everything inside the transmission. This can have a wide range of effects, but is more likely to cause your flow to drop from time to time.

All you are likely to notice in the automatic is a short drop in power and a bit of awkwardness while driving. If you drive a car with a manual transmission, the gear will drop and you will have to re-enter the gear.

