Granma’s scientific community was called to submit projects to the Regional Social Sciences Program (+ photos)

The Directorate of the Regional Program for Science, Technology and Innovation, of the Regional Delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA) in Granma, together with the House of Cuban Nationality, convenes the scientific and technical community, producers and students of the territory, to present research projects of the Regional Social Science Program called Social and Economic Problems in Granma Society: The Social Dimension of Sustainable Development.

This program aims to stimulate the role of the social sciences and to seek an explanation for the problematic characteristics of the region, such as migration, population aging, rising inequality, the emergence of population groups and socially disadvantaged people, and their impact on society. among other social, economic and environmental problems,” said PhD.

Institutions, companies, researchers, professors, students and producers interested in participating, based on the contribution of new knowledge and the results of accurate diagnosis, will be able to propose strategies, programs and community projects, among other proposals that allow the transformation of the social situation.

These projects must feature a holistic, multidisciplinary approach, from the perspective of humanity and respect for diversity, and comply with the constructed buildings of CITMA Resolution 287/2019.

Those interested should send their printed and digital projects to the following emails: [email protected] and [email protected] The deadline for delivery will be March 10, 2022.

The expert team will have 15 days to evaluate and give its opinion from March 11-15, and the results will be announced on April 27-1.

Ms. Yknis Rodriguez Rosabal, Citma Specialist, explained that although the state has allocated a budget of three million pesos for projects derived from this program, each entity must contribute to the budget allocated to scientific activity.

Idelmis Mary Aguilera, Master of Science and Acting Secretary, explained that the program does not aim to master the processes that occur in schools as such, but rather aims to influence, from other points of view, the dynamics of processes that relate to citizen education, values, customs, traditions and identity.

Ulides Gonzalez Estrada, Emeritus Professor at Granma University, called for the strengthening of existing alliances and integration in this multi-sectoral approach to create comprehensive and effective projects.

Damiana Pérez Figueiredo, Director of the Council of Cuban Nationality and Deputy of the Council of the Nation, noted that what is important is that these projects return to a social transformation from different perspectives and lines of advocacy.