Google will feed your online data to its artificial intelligence

Google has changed the text privacy policy, and the change explicitly states that they can use everything you do online to feed Bard, ChatGPT’s competing AI model. The change is curious because it does not seem to refer to the data you enter into its services but to everything you do online while in a public place.

Basically, and as indicated in the pages responsible for saving a A historical record of this kind of changeGoogle has updated its terms to include Bard. Google’s new policy states that “Google uses the information to improve our services and to develop new products, features, and technologies that benefit our users and the public.” “For example, we use publicly available information to help train Google AI models and build products and features such as Google Translate, Bard, and cloud AI capabilities.” A company spokesperson confirmed the change to the data the edge.

In the previous version of this text, Google only mentioned Language Models and not Bard, Google Translate, or Cloud AI. What’s unusual about this new policy is that it’s not limited to content hosted on Google services, but to seemingly all public content on the Internet, from the blog you had at age 15 to your searches on dubious pages full of people without permission. clothes

There is a great deal of debate as to whether or not this practice is legal. Some popular pages and services like Reddit are already springing up Sizes To try to stop the gluttony of artificial intelligence systems that feed on their content. the last Twitter display limits Which has received a lot of criticism is also directed (at least according to Elon Musk) to stop artificial intelligence.