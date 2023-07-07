July 7, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Google will feed your online data to its artificial intelligence

Roger Rehbein July 7, 2023 2 min read

Image of a headline article Google asserts that it will use everything it does on the Internet to fuel its AI

picture: Joe Bacall (stock struggle)

Google has changed the text privacy policy, and the change explicitly states that they can use everything you do online to feed Bard, ChatGPT’s competing AI model. The change is curious because it does not seem to refer to the data you enter into its services but to everything you do online while in a public place.

Basically, and as indicated in the pages responsible for saving a A historical record of this kind of changeGoogle has updated its terms to include Bard. Google’s new policy states that “Google uses the information to improve our services and to develop new products, features, and technologies that benefit our users and the public.” “For example, we use publicly available information to help train Google AI models and build products and features such as Google Translate, Bard, and cloud AI capabilities.” A company spokesperson confirmed the change to the data the edge.

In the previous version of this text, Google only mentioned Language Models and not Bard, Google Translate, or Cloud AI. What’s unusual about this new policy is that it’s not limited to content hosted on Google services, but to seemingly all public content on the Internet, from the blog you had at age 15 to your searches on dubious pages full of people without permission. clothes

There is a great deal of debate as to whether or not this practice is legal. Some popular pages and services like Reddit are already springing up Sizes To try to stop the gluttony of artificial intelligence systems that feed on their content. the last Twitter display limits Which has received a lot of criticism is also directed (at least according to Elon Musk) to stop artificial intelligence.

See also  WhatsApp: what is "Unfaithful Mode" and how do you activate it on your cell phone?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“Skype’s Decline, Favorite Video Calling App of the 2000s, Overshadowed by Teams, Zoom, and Slack” | daily menu

July 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

They propose to distract dangerous asteroids by mining them

July 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein

Instagram threads are not coming to Europe

July 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Google will feed your online data to its artificial intelligence

July 7, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

All flights in July 2023

July 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Checks up to $1330 dollars if you meet the requirements in these 3 states of the United States: Check if you are eligible.

July 7, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

Topics: What is the new Meta App and how does it work?

July 7, 2023 Zera Pearson