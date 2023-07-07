Samsung’s new foldable Galaxy Fold and Flip will arrive this month

Samsung has announced the date when it will introduce its new generation of foldable smartphones. The next “Galaxy Unpacked” event will be held on Wednesday, July 26, and on that date we can expect to see the new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

It’s already a tradition, Samsung is carrying out two Unpacked events to present its most important smartphones of the year: the first in February, where they announced the Galaxy S family (this was the year S23 and S23 Ultra), and the second event occurred in the middle of the year, in August. But this time, they moved the date up a notch. while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 And Z Flip 4 Presented on August 10, 2022, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on August 1, 2021, this year the fifth generation will arrive at the end of July.

According to RumorsSamsung’s new foldable devices will have very interesting news, especially in the case of the Z Flip 5, which is expected to have a much larger external screen than previous generations, which will allow more functions and tasks to be carried out without the need to open the phone. In addition to foldable devices, Samsung is also expected to introduce a new generation of smartwatches.

