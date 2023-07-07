July 7, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Samsung’s new foldable Galaxy Fold and Flip will arrive this month

Roger Rehbein July 7, 2023 2 min read

Galaxy Unpacked for the new foldable smartphones will be on July 26th.

picture: samsung.

Samsung has announced the date when it will introduce its new generation of foldable smartphones. The next “Galaxy Unpacked” event will be held on Wednesday, July 26, and on that date we can expect to see the new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

What is MicroLED technology

It’s already a tradition, Samsung is carrying out two Unpacked events to present its most important smartphones of the year: the first in February, where they announced the Galaxy S family (this was the year S23 and S23 Ultra), and the second event occurred in the middle of the year, in August. But this time, they moved the date up a notch. while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 And Z Flip 4 Presented on August 10, 2022, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on August 1, 2021, this year the fifth generation will arrive at the end of July.

According to RumorsSamsung’s new foldable devices will have very interesting news, especially in the case of the Z Flip 5, which is expected to have a much larger external screen than previous generations, which will allow more functions and tasks to be carried out without the need to open the phone. In addition to foldable devices, Samsung is also expected to introduce a new generation of smartwatches.

Galaxy Unpacked will be viewable on Samsung’s YouTube channel on July 26, at the following time, depending on the country:

  • Spain: 13:00
  • Argentina: 8:00
  • Mexico: 5:00
  • Peru: 6:00
  • New York: 7:00

See also  iPhone 15 on the horizon? They reveal the details of what will be the new cell phone from Apple

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Google will feed your online data to its artificial intelligence

July 7, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

“Skype’s Decline, Favorite Video Calling App of the 2000s, Overshadowed by Teams, Zoom, and Slack” | daily menu

July 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

They propose to distract dangerous asteroids by mining them

July 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Samsung’s new foldable Galaxy Fold and Flip will arrive this month

July 7, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Ledezma says he will not fall into Maduro’s “trap”.

July 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Marjorie Taylor Green: Radical Republicans fire Trump’s most loyal congresswoman for calling teammate “little slut” | International

July 7, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

What does it mean that the engine is detonating: the first symptoms

July 7, 2023 Zera Pearson