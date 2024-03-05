Goodbye to bloating: the habits they recommend following to feel better

A study from the University of Wisconsin discovered factors that need to be modified to reduce overall discomfort in the body.

Discomfort. Image: Unsplash

Many people suffer from a Constant feeling of bloating, which can affect your general health. Feeling bloated may be a symptom of more serious health problems, such as: Cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, diabetes and even Alzheimer's disease.

In this sense, it is crucial Adopt healthy habits Which helps reduce this discomfort. What actions can we take to improve our well-being?

Flatulence. Image: Unsplash

You may be interested in: Nutritious Snacks: 5 Perfect and Healthy Foods to Prepare for Back to School

Healthy habits to say goodbye to swelling and discomfort

The analysis he conducted University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public HealthUnited States, identified and he Habits that can help fight these annoying infections.

According to the study, one of the keys to reducing swelling is Maintain a balanced diet, Which include a variety of vegetables, fruits, and foods rich in omega-3, monounsaturated fats, fiber, and protein.

It is necessary to limit consumption Dessert. Specialists recommend eating chocolate weekly Less than 100 grams and a minimum of 70% cocoa. But that's not all, we must also limit Trans fats, saturated fats, processed meats, sugars, and simple carbohydrates In the diet.

Mediterranean diet. Image: Unsplash

The ideal thing to reduce swelling is to follow the famous tips.”Mediterranean dietBecause it provides the body with the necessary amounts of… monounsaturated fatty acids, Omega 3 and fibre. Three ingredients are ideal for reducing swelling.

You may be interested in: Surprisingly: A study revealed that boiling tap water reduces the amount of microplastics

Other factors that can reduce swelling

In addition to food, the study highlights this Other factors Which can help reduce the feeling of bloating. These include:

Do regular exercise

Get enough sleep, between 7 to 9 hours a day

Avoid excessive stress

Weight control

No smoking

Consume alcohol as moderately as possible

It is only necessary to perform Slight change in habits To reduce this discomfort and prevent the appearance of diseases associated with this annoying state of swelling.