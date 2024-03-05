Goodbye to bloating: the habits they recommend following to feel better

A study from the University of Wisconsin discovered factors that need to be modified to reduce overall discomfort in the body.
Many people suffer from a Constant feeling of bloating, which can affect your general health. Feeling bloated may be a symptom of more serious health problems, such as: Cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, diabetes and even Alzheimer's disease.
In this sense, it is crucial Adopt healthy habits Which helps reduce this discomfort. What actions can we take to improve our well-being?
Healthy habits to say goodbye to swelling and discomfort
The analysis he conducted University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public HealthUnited States, identified and he Habits that can help fight these annoying infections.
According to the study, one of the keys to reducing swelling is Maintain a balanced diet, Which include a variety of vegetables, fruits, and foods rich in omega-3, monounsaturated fats, fiber, and protein.
It is necessary to limit consumption Dessert. Specialists recommend eating chocolate weekly Less than 100 grams and a minimum of 70% cocoa. But that's not all, we must also limit Trans fats, saturated fats, processed meats, sugars, and simple carbohydrates In the diet.
The ideal thing to reduce swelling is to follow the famous tips.”Mediterranean dietBecause it provides the body with the necessary amounts of… monounsaturated fatty acids, Omega 3 and fibre. Three ingredients are ideal for reducing swelling.
Other factors that can reduce swelling
In addition to food, the study highlights this Other factors Which can help reduce the feeling of bloating. These include:
- Do regular exercise
- Get enough sleep, between 7 to 9 hours a day
- Avoid excessive stress
- Weight control
- No smoking
- Consume alcohol as moderately as possible
It is only necessary to perform Slight change in habits To reduce this discomfort and prevent the appearance of diseases associated with this annoying state of swelling.
