‘Good luck on your trip to the moon’: Joe Biden’s sarcastic response to Elon Musk for feeling bad about the US economy

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, wished Elon Musk “good luck on his journey to the moon” After the businessman said that he has ‘Very bad feeling’ about the North American country’s economy.

Ford is increasing investment in building new electric vehicles. Chrysler also makes similar investments, so, you know, Good luck on your trip to the moonBiden responded when a reporter asked him what he thought of Musk’s comments.

Quickly, the Tesla CEO responded to the president in a sarcastic manner via Twitter. “Thank you, Mr. President.”Musk tweeted a NASA article in which the agency stated that “SpaceX will continue to develop the first commercial human landing craft that will safely carry the next American astronauts to the surface of the Moon.”

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk He said he hasfeeling so badAbout the economy and that the electric car maker needs to cut staff by about 10%.

Moreover, he stated last week that The looming US recession is “a good thing indeed”, and a “rude awakening” is necessary After the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Twitter user asked Musk if he still thought the North American country was nearing recession, and the businessman answered yes. “But it is actually a good thing. The money has been flowing for a very long time. There must be some bankruptcies.”said the billionaire who recently announced his acquisition of Twitter.

This intersection between Biden and Musk is not the first. newly, The businessman said the Democrat beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election because people in the US want less drama. The owner of Tesla also said that the president was not elected to change the country.

The richest man in the world tweeted: “Biden’s mistake was that he thought he was elected to change the country, but in fact everyone wanted less drama.”

The owner of SpaceX says he wants a candidate “less polarizing” than Donald Trump for the upcoming US electionalthough he plans to restore the former president’s Twitter account.

“While I think the candidate who is least divided will be better off in 2024, I still think Trump should be brought back on Twitter.”Musk tweeted.

