June 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

'Good luck on your trip to the moon': Joe Biden's sarcastic response to Elon Musk for feeling bad about the US economy

‘Good luck on your trip to the moon’: Joe Biden’s sarcastic response to Elon Musk for feeling bad about the US economy

Zera Pearson June 3, 2022 2 min read
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on the monthly US jobs report, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, US June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, wished Elon Musk “good luck on his journey to the moon” After the businessman said that he has ‘Very bad feeling’ about the North American country’s economy.

Ford is increasing investment in building new electric vehicles. Chrysler also makes similar investments, so, you know, Good luck on your trip to the moonBiden responded when a reporter asked him what he thought of Musk’s comments.

Quickly, the Tesla CEO responded to the president in a sarcastic manner via Twitter. “Thank you, Mr. President.”Musk tweeted a NASA article in which the agency stated that “SpaceX will continue to develop the first commercial human landing craft that will safely carry the next American astronauts to the surface of the Moon.”

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk He said he hasfeeling so badAbout the economy and that the electric car maker needs to cut staff by about 10%.

Moreover, he stated last week that The looming US recession is “a good thing indeed”, and a “rude awakening” is necessary After the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Twitter user asked Musk if he still thought the North American country was nearing recession, and the businessman answered yes. “But it is actually a good thing. The money has been flowing for a very long time. There must be some bankruptcies.”said the billionaire who recently announced his acquisition of Twitter.

See also  Special Edition "40th Anniversary" and 2023 Collection

This intersection between Biden and Musk is not the first. newly, The businessman said the Democrat beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election because people in the US want less drama. The owner of Tesla also said that the president was not elected to change the country.

file image. SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits the construction site of the Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany. May 17, 2021. (Reuters) / Michel Tantossi
file image. SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits the construction site of the Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany. May 17, 2021. (Reuters) / Michel Tantossi

The richest man in the world tweeted: “Biden’s mistake was that he thought he was elected to change the country, but in fact everyone wanted less drama.”

The owner of SpaceX says he wants a candidate “less polarizing” than Donald Trump for the upcoming US electionalthough he plans to restore the former president’s Twitter account.

“While I think the candidate who is least divided will be better off in 2024, I still think Trump should be brought back on Twitter.”Musk tweeted.

Read on:

Elon Musk’s theory about Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the US elections
Recharging Elon Musk: He claimed there were “dirty companies” and questioned Biden
Elon Musk suspends $44 billion deal on Twitter and shares plunge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Dollar rate today, June 1: the exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua …

June 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Condusef, the most expensive bank in credit card withdrawals

June 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

San Lorenzo announces new closing hours from August 1 | Municipal

May 31, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Good luck on your trip to the moon’: Joe Biden’s sarcastic response to Elon Musk for feeling bad about the US economy

June 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

What happened to the face of Yalin, Anuel’s girlfriend eh? | video

June 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

In tennis and trousers, this is how Caesar Duarte, deported from the United States, came to Mexico.

June 3, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Education invites you to join the proposals of scientific and technological professions

June 3, 2022 Zera Pearson