U.S. dollar Wednesday starts with uptrends.
For this June 1, the dollar index It recorded a rise of 0.22%, to regain part of the land lost in recent days.
The rise in the US currency As a result of the expectations that exist regarding the future of monetary policy of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), which is expected to control High rates of inflation.
According to the analysis Monkscollected by tv news, Most emerging currencies are trading negatively against the dollar Where is expected to allow more information Predicting the future of monetary policy.
You may also be interested in: Pride Month: Origin, Meaning and Why It is Celebrated in June in the United States
Dollar rate today, June 1: the exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua …
next one, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America on Wednesday, June 1, according to Investing.comAnd the A well-recognized financial site with great influence at the international level.
Buy
a discount
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Condusef, the most expensive bank in credit card withdrawals
San Lorenzo announces new closing hours from August 1 | Municipal
The world’s largest bottle of whiskey sold for $1.4 million