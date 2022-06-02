Dollar rate today, June 1: the exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua ...

June 2, 2022

Zera Pearson June 2, 2022

U.S. dollar Wednesday starts with uptrends.

For this June 1, the dollar index It recorded a rise of 0.22%, to regain part of the land lost in recent days.

The rise in the US currency As a result of the expectations that exist regarding the future of monetary policy of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), which is expected to control High rates of inflation.

According to the analysis Monkscollected by tv news, Most emerging currencies are trading negatively against the dollar Where is expected to allow more information Predicting the future of monetary policy.

next one, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America on Wednesday, June 1, according to Investing.comAnd the A well-recognized financial site with great influence at the international level.

  • Mexico: 19.7141 Mexican Peso (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 682.78 Costa Rican Colón (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.6875 quetzal (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5751 Lamperas (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8500 Cordoba Gold (NIO)

  • Mexico: 19.7141 Mexican Peso | Yesterday: 19.6966 Mexican Pesos
  • Costa Rica: 681.52 CRC | 681.52 CRC
  • Guatemala: 76800 Quetzal | 7.6750 Quetzal
  • Honduras: 24.3502 lambiras | 24.3502 lambiras
  • Nicaragua: 357000 Golden Cordoba | 35.7000 gold coins

  • Mexico: 19.7247 Mexican Peso | Yesterday: 19.7146 Mexican Pesos
  • Costa Rica: 684.05 CRC | 684.05 CRC
  • GuatemalaQuetzal: 7.6950 | 7.6950 Quetzal
  • Honduras: 248000 lm | 248000 lm
  • Nicaragua: 360,000 Golden Cordoba | 36000 golden cordoba

