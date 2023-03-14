March 14, 2023

Gerard Pique breaks silence and blames Shakira: "I want my children to be fine"

El Catalan’s statements come after his ex-wife performed the famous song, along with Bizarab, and in front of his children’s eyes, on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show”.

Pique breaks the silence about Shakira’s song against him

The athlete interviewed his friend, Jordi Basti, for his radio show “El món a Rac1”, in which he admitted that he had heard the Colombian “hit”.

“Yes, yes, obviously. [lo he escuchado]Pique said, lowering his head and looking at the table he was leaning on.

“I don’t want to talk about it, I don’t think it touches. He pointed to the responsibility of people, especially those of us who are parents, to try to protect our children.

He added, “Everyone makes the decisions they think are appropriate and I don’t feel like talking about it anymore, because I think in the end all I want is for my children to be healthy.”

Prior to these assurances, Piqué had responded to “BZRP Music Sessions #53” with two large and controversial takes. First, he appeared on a broadcast of “After Kings” wearing a Casio watch.

Days later, he arrives at a Kings League conference, which he presides over, in a Twingo model car, which he had borrowed just for the occasion.

In the double clip, Shakira is blunt: “I changed my Ferrari into a Twingo. I changed my Rolex watch for a Casio watch,” referring to the current businessman and his relationship with Clara.

Pique talks about Milan appearing on his show

Another controversy starring Gerard Pique has recently occurred because he allowed Milan to participate in a “live broadcast”, which starred the aforementioned FA chiefs.

See also  Andrés Hurtado: Driver Producer Had An Uncomfortable Moment Live After Excessive Complaints From "Chipulin" | Pan American TV | Peru TV | videos | nvb | Job offer

He was criticized not only for “encouraging” his son to appear on the programme, because the broadcast was nightly, but also for “exposing” him with inappropriate language, with words such as “rapist”.

Despite remaining silent all this time, Pique took advantage of his conversation with Bastet to make it clear that he had not planned what happened.

“I have always had a close relationship with my children and I love them to be involved in the things that make them happy,” he said.

“We were at the show and he asked me, without being ready, that I wanted out. There is nothing in the world that would make me happier than to make my son happy.”

The former player said he is trying to do his best as a father to Milan and Sasha. “I’m fine and very happy and excited to keep doing things,” he said.

