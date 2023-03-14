Find out what Marco Antonio Solís’ private jet looks like when he flies with his wife on tours

Marco Antonio Solís He is undoubtedly one of the most popular Latin American artists in the history of regional music, and with time he has not only managed to build a stellar career but also in the company of his wife of more than 20 years. Kristi Solis Enormous wealth both enjoyed as a family and often flaunted in consolidated social networks Since both of them have let their fans in their personal accounts to see the Lewis lifestyle that they have.

Kristi Solis He is a Cuban model with whom Marco Antonio Solís Married for more than 20 years. Outside of the singer’s music career, they both have common businesses like minors Solis They share a great fortune which they do not hesitate to show off social networks. newly Marco Antonio Solís He has let his fans see the amazing private jet that he uses for his concerts abroad and in which he travels with every comfort.

This is the private plane that the artist showed off in his car social networksThat’s the plane Marco Antonio Solís Taking a trip towards their concerts abroad. On these tours he always accompanies the artist Kristi Solis Sometimes their daughters traveled too Marco Antonio Solís In this luxurious carriage where he and his wife can travel not only but also all his team of musicians and technicians necessary for his show to be in perfect condition in each of the countries in which the show takes place.

“Forever grateful for a great sold out weekend in #SanJosé and #Reno as the tour kicks off. Time to go home for a few days to prepare for the next dates” were the words used by the pair Marco Antonio Solís I accompany the post in social networks Where he revealed to his fans the interior of the plane where he travels permanently with it Kristi Solis and the rest of his technical team.

Kristi Solis And Marco Antonio SolísBeyond Private Jet, His Fortune and Publications social networks About their travels, family life and wealth for years, they have established themselves as one of the most adventurous couples and also as one of the most solid couples in the artistic field as there are hardly any scandals between them and they have been with a family for more than two decades, consisting of both of them and their two daughters who are devoted to music like their father.