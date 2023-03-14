March 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Find out what Marco Antonio Solís’ private jet looks like when he flies with his wife on tours

Lane Skeldon March 14, 2023 2 min read

Marco Antonio Solís He is undoubtedly one of the most popular Latin American artists in the history of regional music, and with time he has not only managed to build a stellar career but also in the company of his wife of more than 20 years. Kristi Solis Enormous wealth both enjoyed as a family and often flaunted in consolidated social networks Since both of them have let their fans in their personal accounts to see the Lewis lifestyle that they have.

Kristi Solis He is a Cuban model with whom Marco Antonio Solís Married for more than 20 years. Outside of the singer’s music career, they both have common businesses like minors Solis They share a great fortune which they do not hesitate to show off social networks. newly Marco Antonio Solís He has let his fans see the amazing private jet that he uses for his concerts abroad and in which he travels with every comfort.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Shakira crying in New York: years ago she visited this store with Pique when they were happy

March 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The mysterious image of Kazuo worries Christian Nodal fans

March 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Salma Hayek’s apparent disappointment at the Oscars has an explanation

March 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Taiwan says a soldier missing from an island off the Chinese coast has been found in China

March 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

Download WhatsApp Plus March 2023 | latest version | apk | download | How to install | Red Whatsapp | blue | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

March 14, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Find out what Marco Antonio Solís’ private jet looks like when he flies with his wife on tours

March 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The city of Segovia was transformed into Ciudad Ciencia

March 14, 2023 Zera Pearson