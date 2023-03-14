March 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Shakira crying in New York: years ago she visited this store with Pique when they were happy

Lane Skeldon March 14, 2023 4 min read

The show caused a sensation on social media mainly because the artist had the support of her two children, Milan and Sasha, who chanted “The Blow”, which made several allusions to her father, Gerard Pique.

However, the Colombian’s mood could have changed in a matter of minutes, as she was caught crying after participating in the popular show.

Shakira cries after appearing on The Tonight Show

According to the Daily Mail, Shakira went to M&M’S World, in the heart of Times Square, after leaving the GE building in Rockefeller Center, where the telecast is being filmed.

The interpreter of “Monotonía” toured the store, accompanied by her brother Tonino, who was carrying in his hand a bag supposedly filled with the famous chocolates of the brand.

Shakira visited M&M’S World with her brother, Tonino.

credit: / Splash News / The Grosby Group

Likewise, she stopped chatting to a woman, who might have been a crush or an associate, and then her eyes seemed to fill with tears.

It is not known what the artist was talking about, but in the photos taken of her during that moment, she looks very excited.

Looks like Shakira was crying while chatting to a woman.

credit: / Splash News / The Grosby Group

“I’ve had a very difficult year since my breakup and writing the lyrics to this song was extremely important to me. It was a healthy way to channel my feelings,” he explained to the presenter.

Shakira is supposedly wiping tears from her eyes.

credit: / Splash News / The Grosby Group

See also  Has Gabe Spanik undergone surgery on her face? This is what the actress had to say about her "makeover".

She added, “I have a sorority of women who have been through the same things I’ve been through, who think like me, who feel like me, who have had to put up with the most shit.”

Shakira is clearly emotional after appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

credit: / Splash News / The Grosby Group

Shakira visited M&M’s World with Piqué and their children when they were still family

Before their relationship ended, Shakira and Pique, along with little Milan and Sasha, had fun at the London branch of M & M’S World.

People en Español reports that said visit took place in 2018, when the ex-partner was “having her best moment” and there was no indication that he would one day distance himself.

The athlete and singer even agreed to take a picture with the local staff, and spoiled their kids by buying them the candy of their choice.

1/16

January 22 was a special day for Shakira, not only because her son, Milan, turned 10, but also because of the expressions of affection she received from her fans.

2/16

As has happened since the premiere of “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, on Sunday, fans of the Colombian star have flocked to the outskirts of his mansion in Barcelona.

credit: Mezcalient

3/16

They filled her with messages of love and sang “I Hit It” against Pique.

Click here to continue the exhibition

4/16

According to Europa Press, some followers have sent Shakira, through her brother Tonino, a feminist book.

See also  The Palace in which Chespirito spent his last days (luxuries, style and cost of ownership) - Prensa Libre

credit: Grosby Group

5/16

Although Milano’s birthday party was taking place inside her house, she appeared on her balcony to express her gratitude to those who were on the street.

credit: Grosby Group

6/16

“You have done so much for me, thank you so much,” she exclaimed to her fans, as evidenced by a video released by the media.

credit: Grosby Group

Click here to continue the exhibition

7/16

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter drew attention by posing wearing a sweatshirt with one of the most famous phrases from her collaboration with Bizarrap.

credit: Grosby Group

8/16

“Women don’t cry anymore, Belle women,” she reads about the caricature of Barranquillara.

credit: Grosby Group

9/16

Shakira kept the personal gingham print nearly hidden with her long, loose hair.

credit: Grosby Group

Click here to continue the exhibition

10/16

She also told her followers, who promised to wait for her as long as necessary: ​​”Now I’ll go out after a while and we’ll take a picture.”

credit: Grosby Group

Eleven/16

The Spanish agency stated that it did not know if the translator of “Monotonía” really fulfilled this promise.

credit: Grosby Group

Shakira Twitter via Grosby Group

12/16

What has been achieved is that since the early hours of yesterday afternoon everything necessary for the Milan celebration has arrived at Shakira’s home.

See also  Gustavo Adolfo confirms that he saw Barbara de Regel in an uncomfortable state

credit: Shakira Twitter via Grosby Group

Click here to continue the exhibition

13/16

Cake inside a paper bag, artists and toys to liven up the party and the guests, they explain.

credit: Grosby Group

14/16

About 15 children, who also include the son of the former Barcelona player, Patrick Kluivert, who is a close friend of the singer-songwriter.

credit: Grosby Group

fifteen/16

Milan and his younger brother, Sasha, arrived at their luxurious home with their father, with whom they spent the past Friday and Saturday.

credit: Grosby Group

Click here to continue the exhibition

16/16

Pique, driving, entered the property through his parents’ garage, whose residence is connected to Shakira’s, and left shortly after.

credit: Grosby Group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The mysterious image of Kazuo worries Christian Nodal fans

March 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Salma Hayek’s apparent disappointment at the Oscars has an explanation

March 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
6 min read

The films that won the most Oscars in history nnda nnlt | fame

March 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The Antonov, the world’s largest plane, is flying again thanks to Microsoft

March 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

Francisco, the Pope of Latin America who never returned to his land

March 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Costco customers complain about the chemical taste of grilled chicken

March 14, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Shakira crying in New York: years ago she visited this store with Pique when they were happy

March 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon