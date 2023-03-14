Shakira crying in New York: years ago she visited this store with Pique when they were happy

The show caused a sensation on social media mainly because the artist had the support of her two children, Milan and Sasha, who chanted “The Blow”, which made several allusions to her father, Gerard Pique.

However, the Colombian’s mood could have changed in a matter of minutes, as she was caught crying after participating in the popular show.

Shakira cries after appearing on The Tonight Show

According to the Daily Mail, Shakira went to M&M’S World, in the heart of Times Square, after leaving the GE building in Rockefeller Center, where the telecast is being filmed.

The interpreter of “Monotonía” toured the store, accompanied by her brother Tonino, who was carrying in his hand a bag supposedly filled with the famous chocolates of the brand.

Shakira visited M&M’S World with her brother, Tonino. credit : / Splash News / The Grosby Group

Likewise, she stopped chatting to a woman, who might have been a crush or an associate, and then her eyes seemed to fill with tears.

It is not known what the artist was talking about, but in the photos taken of her during that moment, she looks very excited.

Looks like Shakira was crying while chatting to a woman. credit : / Splash News / The Grosby Group

“I’ve had a very difficult year since my breakup and writing the lyrics to this song was extremely important to me. It was a healthy way to channel my feelings,” he explained to the presenter.

Shakira is supposedly wiping tears from her eyes. credit : / Splash News / The Grosby Group

See also Has Gabe Spanik undergone surgery on her face? This is what the actress had to say about her "makeover". She added, “I have a sorority of women who have been through the same things I’ve been through, who think like me, who feel like me, who have had to put up with the most shit.”

Shakira is clearly emotional after appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show. credit : / Splash News / The Grosby Group

Shakira visited M&M’s World with Piqué and their children when they were still family

Before their relationship ended, Shakira and Pique, along with little Milan and Sasha, had fun at the London branch of M & M’S World.

People en Español reports that said visit took place in 2018, when the ex-partner was “having her best moment” and there was no indication that he would one day distance himself.

The athlete and singer even agreed to take a picture with the local staff, and spoiled their kids by buying them the candy of their choice.