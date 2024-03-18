Karol G is about to wear the Venezuelan tricolor

It was October 3, 2023 when “Picciota Mania” took over VenezuelaThis came after the official announcement of the Colombian singer Carol J On his arrival in the country. Initially with the help of the production company Purchasing power parity music fzlathe reggaeton singer was empowered on March 22 To appear in front of more than 40,000 people at Monumental Stadium in CaracasHowever, one night was not enough, and his producer confirmed this March 23 will be the second screening.

Antiochina's revolution was reflected in ticket purchasing, as a few hours after the tickets opened, the show was already sold out considering that tickets range from $30 up to $500. Currently, for the second function, only three of the six possible regions remain, with prices between them $150, $300, $400, and $500.

A few weeks ago, the gathering began for this magical event that coincides with the tour “Tomorrow will be beautiful”deploying hundreds of workers working hard to provide the audience with the best spectacle worthy of a solemn event such as the one requested carolina geraldo, Real name of the artist. Another favorite point is that Monumental allowed the grid to be removed, depriving many fans of fully enjoying the presentation.

Carol Gee, a successful woman

“Tomorrow will be beautiful” It became this tour that allowed Geraldo to take his music to many cities in the United States and Mexico, as well as to his native Colombia. Likewise, he began his journey through Latin America in 2024 and has so far visited countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and others.

Her talent has fallen out of sight, and this has helped her position herself as the hottest Latin artist of the moment, dominating all the music charts and major lists on different platforms like Spotify. Likewise, thanks to the album of the same name as her tour, she won her first Grammy Award, In addition to other awards including a Latin Grammy and Lo Nuestro. Meanwhile, she was named “Woman of the Year” by Billboard.