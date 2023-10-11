October 12, 2023

Miss Honduras, Zoe Clemente, surprises Telemundo with her answer to a controversial question

Lane Skeldon October 11, 2023 3 min read

The beautiful Miss Honduras 2023, Zehelen Clemente, continues to prove that she is a strong Central American candidate for the Miss Universe crown.

The beautiful Miss Honduras 2023, Zhelen Clemente, continues to prove that she is a strong candidate for Central America for the Miss Universe crown, because in addition to her stunning beauty, she has a lot of intelligence and great oratory. This was evident Tuesday in his participation in one of the most important television networks in the United States.

Zoe Clemente, as the beautiful Alcatracha is known, is on tour in the United States, as part of the activities leading up to the big event that will be held in El Salvador next November.

Among his itinerary was a visit to Telemundo, an important network for Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States.

This Thursday, the beautiful marketing and business student, model and TV presenter visited the set of the program “Hoy Día”, where she participated with presenters Danilo Carrera and Penélope Menchaca.

During the interview, they asked her about her experience when she was crowned Miss Honduras last August and about the features that her country has that she would like to highlight.

Zhahilin responded with extreme confidence and knowledge of the topic, which surprised the two TV stars.

She later also appeared on the “At Home with Telemundo” program, where she underwent an exercise usually done by beauty queens. The challenge is to ask them something as if they were in a Miss Universe Q&A round.

What they answer is questioned or approved by the audience and becomes a determining factor for the support they will receive later in the real competition from their compatriots or from people of other nationalities who can convince them with their answers.

Zhou was asked: “Do you think it is necessary to change beauty standards?” She answered without hesitation.

“Beauty standards are very relative, for us beauty may mean one thing, and for someone else around the world something else. Leonardo da Vinci said it, truly beauty cannot be described, we do not know what it is and I believe that beauty is internal, when a person is authentic and confident in Himself, it reflects his true self… This is to be beautiful. “We don’t necessarily have to show the perfect body, because women are no longer like that, they are not a standard of beauty, they are an empowered woman, they are a fighter and of course a leader.” Words of Miss Honduras.

That’s why the site was filled with applause, shouts of support and whistles, and broadcaster Carlos Adian said in surprise: “Be careful with Honduras, you are doing very well… Congratulations!”

For many, this shows that the beautiful Honduran is the candidate who could be a surprise in the Miss Universe contest, because she possesses a lot of the qualities that a beauty queen needs and continues to prepare to represent the country in the best way.

