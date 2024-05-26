Geraldine Bazan speaks about Gabriel Soto’s statements in reality

when Geraldine Bazan He was one of its people The famous houseHe again raised the issue of marital infidelity, which he claims to be suffering from Gabriel Soto Who he supposedly had an affair with Irina Baeva When he was still married. This was denied by the actor, stressing that “there are always two sides of the coin.” And now the famous woman is speaking out about it.

“It just so happens that you don’t really realize it. After so much time has passed, you kind of forget who you’re calling. I don’t know, it was never on purpose.” [de afectar], absolutely; “I think it’s clear,” Geraldine Bazan explained to the press who approached her at an airport in Mexico City. “I have no control over what happens outside. I take responsibility for what I could have said, but nothing. The only thing I can say is that I did not tell any lies.”

Translator Olga Anceira Cervantes in the second part of the series Crown of tearsShe explained that she did not know who her ex-husband and mother were Rosalba Ortiz They said during the period when the project was being produced by Telemundo. “I swear to you that I was in complete isolation for two and a half months, without knowing anything about the world; “My reality was completely different,” he explained.

Regarding Soto’s possible betrayal with Sarah CorralesSince she had a romantic relationship with Paiva, Geraldine no longer wanted to talk about it. He stressed: “I will not talk about this issue anymore.” “You don’t have to continue commenting. I’m not lying, I mentioned it because it was just stories, I won’t talk about it anymore, that’s all,” he added.

Regarding what she experienced with Gabrielle Soto, the actress explained that bad comments “do not” hurt her. Now, he’s grateful to have been able to experience something like his stay at The House of the Famous. “Which [de Gabriel Soto] It happened a long time ago. “Unfortunately, no matter what we say, you will never be okay with everyone.” “I learned a lot of things on the inside. The learning that an experience like this gives you, or a form like that, you just know what we went through.

Geraldine Bazan explained that “the reality show has already ended” and that she wants to resume her usual life with her daughters Elise And Alexa; As well as new professional projects.