Front and front, Karol G dazzles in the mesh with a full denim look

Colombian singer Carol J 32 years old, one of the most famous faces in the world. In recent years, she has managed to establish herself as the queen of Latin song and today her products are on the podium for most listeners on all platforms.

Carol J She is very active on social networks collecting more than 54 million followers of all latitudes who do not lose track of her. For them, the singer shares her best photos of looks and poses, postcards from her travels with friends and parts of her shows.

a few days agoCarol C. He changed his appearance, leaving behind light blue hair and turning it into a fiery red. Now Bichota has surprised everyone in the network by standing inside her car with a jean dress that highlights her work personality as a result of her perseverance in physical exercise and good nutrition.

Carol J She complemented this dress, which featured a subtle neckline as a differential, with a shiny handbag, a black necklace and subtle makeup. The singer left her hair down and caught all eyes as she arrived at the opening of fellow Bad Bunny restaurant in Miami.

Carol J. Source: instagram @karolg

clip it Carol J Which she shared in her stories quickly spread on the network and her followers immediately responded with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments that highlighted all her talent and beauty. There is no doubt that the singer is an artistic reference and also in the world of fashion and trends.