From the stairs, Shannon de Lima cripple the net in a red short robe

Shannon from Lima She is one of the world’s oldest supermodels. After she was a wife Marc AnthonyHis fame increased rapidly. She is currently working in clothing brands and is in frequent demand. For his part, the salsa singer continues his extensive musical career.

Marc Anthony He is currently in a relationship with former beauty queen Nadia Ferreira. Level magazine called her a “fashion icon” for its annual issue and the model spoke about her beginnings: “The fact that I started working in media at such a young age has helped me grow ahead of my time.”

Nadia admitted the hardest thing about being the fiancée of a famous artist Marc Anthony: Something that we public figures have to deal with is pressure. I am open to learning daily, focusing on the positive and trying to set a good example for others.”

Shannon from Lima. Source: Instagram @shadelima

in the last hours, Shannon from Lima Once again he showed all his beauty in virtual communities. The Venezuelan artist carried out an important advertising campaign for the clothing brand “Derek” and attracted the attention of millions of her followers. Latina emerged from the stairs in a short, tight, low-cut red dress that was complemented by her loose hair and subtle makeup. “Red is more than just a color, it’s a chance for you to express how romantic you are #derek.com” was the promotional and simple caption for the image chosen by the clothing account for its aforementioned post on the popular micro-cam network.

Shannon de Lima from the stairs. Source: Instagram @derekaddict

This post mentioned who was the protagonist of the ex-wife Marc Anthony He gained thousands of likes on Instagram, easily surpassing the five hundred hearts barrier in just a few hours. “Goddess, love it” and “love this dress” were some of the messages the influencer received. Even one of her fans, trying to glorify her beauty, was confused with her nationality: the Internet user wrote “Nothing like a Colombian”, confusing Colombia with Venezuela, the country to which the beautiful Shannon belongs.