Since its inception, what Luis Miguel Successful and successful in his career, he was a romantic and a womanizer in his private life. Even today, at the age of 52, “El Sol de México” continues to maintain this image and rumors that he is associated with different women have not disappeared. Like someone who lifts a stone and finds something that flows out, it is enough to review Luismi’s life to notice that romantic and diva relationships seem limitless.

However, there was a woman who – as she recently admitted – came to reject the “La Pequina” singer on 30 occasions. It’s about a seductive violinist who was a media personality in the ’70s and ’80s, who is fascinated by Luis Miguel From the first time he saw her. Talking about Mexican Olga BriskinMickey, who is 19 years older.

Meet Olga Briskin, the woman who rejected Luis Miguel 30 times. Source: Twitter @Lrofocale

The “murderer woman” who said “no” to Luis Miguel 30 times

Olga Briskin He is currently 71 years old and lives in the United States. For some time now, he has devoted his life to preaching the word of God and holding fast to religion. However, Breeskin’s association with Luis Miguel Its history dates back to the 1990s, when Olga was a captivating, provocative and sensual figure who combined her violin specialty with her charm.

Interview by “First Hand” program, Olga Briskin I remembered the way Luis Miguel She was practically obsessed with her since the first time she saw her. As you remember, at that time she was working with Armando Manzanero, a composer who also wrote several songs for the son of Luis Rey and Marcella Pasteri.

The woman said it was in 1991 when she came to the office she was in Luis Miguel And she did it in a “suitable white dress, like Marilyn Monroe, with a petite calf.” Olga Briskin He admitted that he did not measure himself when he decided to dress in this way, other than the fact that he already knows the fame of the singer.

According to Briskin in the TV interview, Luis Miguel I was baffled by her and asked for her phone number. She gave it to him, although – she admits – she was not interested in meeting the artist alone, because she was a married woman. During the first days, Luis Miguel He called the vidette and violinist several times and even sent her flowers.

“I talked to Mickey and he says shall we have dinner tonight?” And I tell him, “You won’t believe me, Mickey, but you know what? Marco on the phone.” He was still telling little white lies, we’re talking about the truth,” Olga Briskin With complicit sympathy as he remembers the incessant invocations of Luis Miguel.

however, Olga Briskin never called Luis Miguelneither before nor after the completion of this offer on the flight.

“My phone rang at least 30 times, but I didn’t have the courage to answer Luis Miguel,” the violinist and vidette player was honest.

also, Olga Briskin He said he never heard from me again. Luis Miguel And that she decided not to participate in that adventure because she was married, in love with her daughter’s father, in addition to a big age difference between them.