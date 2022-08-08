From the front, Rosalía is dictating a trend in skinny swimwear

during the month of July, Rosalia He revolutionized Spain with his “Motomami World Tour”. The composer was in several cities such as Almeria, Seville, Granada, Malaga, Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, A Coruña and Mallorca. However, this is not over yet as it will continue throughout Latin America.

Rosalia It will first arrive in Mexico but will also be in Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico during August. The successful artist will perform in Buenos Aires on August 25-26 at the Movistar Arena and on the 28th of the same month she will perform in our country. The concerts will take place in Chile and Argentina nearly three years after they were first presented in both countries at the 2019 Lollapalooza Festival.

last Sunday , Rosalia He shared a photo session on his Instagram account, which has crossed 21 million followers. As a caption for the photo, use only emojis of sea waves, hearts, stars and kites. They are all red and blue, like the print on the bikini.

Source: Instagram @ rosalia.vt

The Spanish singer appeared in a two-piece swimsuit, along with a pink pirate; A style that hasn’t spread widely yet but Catalan will definitely impose it as a trend. your message from Instagram It quickly crossed 600,000 likes and 2,500 comments.

“Precious,” wrote Kylie Jenner, the famous businesswoman of the Kardashian clan. Mysie, the Ugandan-American melody artist, left him a love face emoji. Some of the messages she received were ‘You are so beautiful’ and ‘In bikinis and shoes, only she can’ Rosalia by his fans.