From the front, Rosalía is dictating a trend in skinny swimwear

August 8, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Lane Skeldon August 8, 2022

during the month of July, Rosalia He revolutionized Spain with his “Motomami World Tour”. The composer was in several cities such as Almeria, Seville, Granada, Malaga, Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, A Coruña and Mallorca. However, this is not over yet as it will continue throughout Latin America.

Rosalia It will first arrive in Mexico but will also be in Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico during August. The successful artist will perform in Buenos Aires on August 25-26 at the Movistar Arena and on the 28th of the same month she will perform in our country. The concerts will take place in Chile and Argentina nearly three years after they were first presented in both countries at the 2019 Lollapalooza Festival.

