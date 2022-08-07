Bad Bunny’s embarrassing moment with Brad Pitt

A few days ago, the premiere of “Bullet Train” took place at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Main cast – including Brad Pitt and Joey King bad bunny And Zazzie Bates- was responsible for attending the launch of this film.

Brad Pitt He chose a green Haans Nicholas Mott suit, which he combined with a polo shirt also in the green band and yellow Adidas tennis shoes with red stripes. for this part, bad bunny She opted for a more minimalist look, an all-black Christian Dior Men suit.

It was this duo that stole the gazes of everyone present, as it was obvious that they had a good relationship and the level of complicity they shared.

What happened between Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt?

In the past few hours, a funny video has gone viral and it looks like Brad Pitt is teasing him bad bunny by the way.

What happened is that the heroes of the film were settling on the red carpet so that journalists could take a picture of the main actors. They were all lined up except for Brad Pitt who kept talking to one of his buddies and inadvertently turned his back BadBunny.

At that moment, the former Angelina Jolie turned around and saw the situation, the small space in which he had to accommodate himself, decided to rest one of his arms on the wall, staying very close to the Puerto Rican singer. The situation looked like a person who wanted to beat another person in a nightclub, a situation that made the interpreter of “Summer Without You” very uncomfortable.

Several netizens confirmed that the rapper seems very uncomfortable in this position as he keeps his hands crossed at all times. As his face turns to the other side of where his partner is.

Although many others are encouraged to say that it was just a moment of play and fun between the two of them.

The truth is that neither of them Brad Pitt Neither bad bunny They’ve come out to talk about this violating video and they probably won’t either, because they’re too busy promoting Bullet Train visit programs and giving interviews.

Starring Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt in a viral moment.

What happened is that Benito talked about how he felt in his first acting: “Wonderful. The experience of working on something new in my life was so good. Working with Brad Pitt was so wild, and made me feel so wild at all times. I enjoy all of this, and it’s something new to me.”

“Express trainIt premiered in Latin American theaters on August 4.

Are you going to watch this movie? bad bunny s Brad Pitt?