August 8, 2022

Bullet Train: Movies Where the Bullet Train Director Was Brad Pitt's Stunt Double | David Leech | Fame

August 8, 2022

An example of starting from the bottom is probably David Leitch in Hollywood, who started his career as a stunt double for actors like Brad Pitt and Jean-Claude Van Damme. However, he later moved on to directing famous films like “” for . Now, he showed his talent again in “Where he met an old friend.

The first film he directed was Atomic, starring Charlize Theron. Later, he was in charge of “Hobbs & Shaw”, a spin-off of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Meanwhile, his latest work includes a wide range of actors, including Even Bad Bunny.

For “Bullet Train”, as it’s known in Spanish, He performed 95% of the action scenes. However, in other films, specialized actors for moments asked to take risks.

Now the roles have been reversed, as David Leach, the film’s director, said, Play the double stunt role of the protagonist A well-known Hollywood actor.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt in the middle of an action scene in “Bullet Train” (Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Films where David Leach was the double of Brad’s hole

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, Brad Pitt said that It was David Leach who trained him on battle scenesRisky strikes and maneuvers In his famous movie “Fight Club”. Perhaps one of the roles that made the actor stand out was that of Tyler Durden.

As his name states, he participated in many fights and punches, so he is now The director helped him shape his character.

In addition to this, he has also had a double in films like “The Great Deception,” “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” and “Troy”all full of intense battles, action and shooting.

Now he is a director who has his own voice and I serve him. He’s the boss so there was a beautiful harmony between two old friends‘,” he said of his reunion with Leach.

