The picture in which Shakira explains that she is the most important thing in her life

Singer Shakira Without a doubt, he does not have the best love and sentimental moments. Since it became known in June that the Colombian broke up with the footballer Gerrard PiqueThe ex-couple did not stop being news and had no children, so much so that they had a press keeper all the time at their front door in Barcelona.

This was one of the arguments put forward Shakira for a lawyer Gerrard Pique To take a few days off in the US with Sasha and Milan Pique, their children, are trying to convince the footballer to let them leave Spain. This is one of the matters for which the lawyers of both are sued and who is the guardian of the children.

for these hours Shakira She shared a photo on her Instagram account where she wrote “pure love” in the caption, in the photo she can be seen hugging her young children Sasha and Milan Nine and seven years, respectively. This hug full of love and tenderness woke up followers to leave thousands of hearts and loving comments on Instagram. Shakira.

Without a doubt Shakira He had a hectic and restless summer in which he had to deal with many things he had never imagined; One of these is fighting for custody of their children. on the other side, Gerrard Pique He decided to continue his career at FC Barcelona and as part of the agreement recently reached between the parents, Sasha and Milan Pique They will spend the rest of August with their father in Spain.

Source: Instagram Gerard Pique

within Shakira He plans to move to Miami where he owns a mansion he bought when he was with Antonio de la Rua that will serve as a home for the youngsters. Also ex-partner of Gerrard Pique They searched for a school to attend Sasha and Milanobut everything to be resolved since the last word has not yet been said.