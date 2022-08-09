August 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The picture in which Shakira explains that she is the most important thing in her life

The picture in which Shakira explains that she is the most important thing in her life

Lane Skeldon August 9, 2022 2 min read

Singer Shakira Without a doubt, he does not have the best love and sentimental moments. Since it became known in June that the Colombian broke up with the footballer Gerrard PiqueThe ex-couple did not stop being news and had no children, so much so that they had a press keeper all the time at their front door in Barcelona.

This was one of the arguments put forward Shakira for a lawyer Gerrard Pique To take a few days off in the US with Sasha and Milan Pique, their children, are trying to convince the footballer to let them leave Spain. This is one of the matters for which the lawyers of both are sued and who is the guardian of the children.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Bullet Train: Movies Where the Bullet Train Director Was Brad Pitt’s Stunt Double | David Leech | Fame

August 8, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From the front, Rosalía is dictating a trend in skinny swimwear

August 8, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Bad Bunny’s embarrassing moment with Brad Pitt

August 8, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The picture in which Shakira explains that she is the most important thing in her life

August 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Congressman Hernán Gadavid questioned the party at Casa de Narino after Pedro’s possession.

August 8, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Monkeypox: With more than 10,000 cases in the Americas, PAHO works to promote equitable access to vaccines

August 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The Italian press cannot imagine Atalanta without Luis Fernando Muriel | Colombians abroad

August 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis