From the beach, Marco Antonio Solis’ wife raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Marco Antonio Solis He is one of the most beloved Mexican artists. His music transcends time and boundaries. Soon he will be back in our country with “I can’t wait to see you Wold Tour 2022”. After the sale for the premiere scheduled for October 27, PuntoTicket has announced a second date to watch El Buki.

It will take place the next day, October 28, 2022. Both concerts Marc Anthony It will take place at the Movistar Arena. Ticket sales are now available and prices range from 29,000 to 161,000 pesos. “If You Didn’t Go Away” and “Your Imprisonment” are just some of the hit songs that will play.

May 20 last Marc Anthony It was presented at Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador. “I congratulate the Salvadoran people for their struggle to change this country… There is something different and wonderful and I want to congratulate them because they are fighting to change this country and it is very notorious,” the artist said. His message was about supporting Najib Boukil’s government and sparked controversy on the networks.

Last Thursday his wife Kristi Solis Share a black and white photo with the hashtag “TBT”. It’s the shortcut for Throwback Thursday, which celebrities use to share photos of the past. The businesswoman wrote “Bahama Mama” in the caption. The blonde appeared in a black swimsuit, her body full of sand.

Source: Instagram @christy_solis

The Instagram post has crossed 1000 likes and 55 comments. “Sculptural!!!!” , “Why are you so holy????” and “Mother’s rest!!! Let’s keep watching love everywhere!!! “It was just some beautiful letter that was a wife Marco Antonio Solis.