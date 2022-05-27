May 27, 2022

From the beach, Marco Antonio Solis' wife raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Lane Skeldon May 27, 2022

Marco Antonio Solis He is one of the most beloved Mexican artists. His music transcends time and boundaries. Soon he will be back in our country with “I can’t wait to see you Wold Tour 2022”. After the sale for the premiere scheduled for October 27, PuntoTicket has announced a second date to watch El Buki.

It will take place the next day, October 28, 2022. Both concerts Marc Anthony It will take place at the Movistar Arena. Ticket sales are now available and prices range from 29,000 to 161,000 pesos. “If You Didn’t Go Away” and “Your Imprisonment” are just some of the hit songs that will play.

