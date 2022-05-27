Selena Quintanilla’s video shakes Mexico and the United States

Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tex-Mex, in addition to her passion for music and the incredible talent that radiated from the stage, was also a fan of cars, but there was one in particular that she christened Karkacha where it was recorded and shook the world. Find out what this particular transfer was and much more…

May 27, 2022 at 12:48 pm

Selena QuintanillaOne of the most impressive voices in the world of music “Queen of Tex-Mex”, He has left an incomparable legacy in all his fans along with the topics that are still valid, with which they have been a hit like: “Forbidden Love”, “If Once”, “Like a Flower”, “Karaksha”, Being the last one of the most moving cars that sparked the curiosity to know which car he was referring to.

Obviously the singer with her husband Chris Perez, They drove cars with excellent characteristics, among them Porsche 911 Tartaa unique sporty model with a large capacity on the road, a convertible with a six-cylinder engine, 130 to 330 hp, high performance and incomparable classic elegance.

Besides her exceptional garage, there was the singer’s private transportation as “Karcacha”, also known among her family and Los Dinos band as Big Berthathe old fully air-conditioned 180 km/h bus they traveled on their tours in the early years, which had space to sleep, eat, rest and even a small dressing room suitable for a singer.

according to book Selena’s secret From Maria Celeste Ararasreveals that the bus was short lived and was sold to a producer from New York, but no one would have imagined that such a fantastic mode of transportation would practically be such a successful inspiration for the theme “Karaksha”She managed to occupy the first places.

To the astonishment of her fans, an unpublished video clip surfaced circulating on the corresponding networks that they had with Selena Quintanilla, specifically inside the bus christened “Karaksha”, revealing one of the most unforgettable tales of the Queen of Tex-Mex.

Selena christened the bus “Big Bertha” as Karkasha

+ Watch Selena Quintanilla’s video in “La Carcacha”: