From the beach, China Suárez raised the temperature in a swimsuit

China Suarez He completely devotes himself to music but has not left other projects aside. For example, it has already been confirmed that he will participate in Marcelo Tinelli’s new reality show “Sing With Me” starting in July. Mañanísima committee member Estefi Berardi revealed the character the actress had requested.

“China Suarez She is one of the confirmed. They already agreed. I asked for a fortune in silver, so it was unknown if they would say yes. Fortune request: 8 million pesos. for example. On Monday two programs were registered and there takes a million. They are 500 thousand pesos per program. In a month, he gives almost 8 million (Argentine pesos), ”explained in the course Carmen Barbieri.

Related news

Currently, China He is in a relationship with Rusherking, Maria Becerra’s ex-boyfriend. The home of Quilms participated in the Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022 in Puerto Rico and won in the Top Rising Star category. When he took the stage to deliver his speech, he made a hint of China and the famous phrase of the ragpicker. “I would like to thank Jose (J Balvin), for this wonderful opportunity. What’s next,” it changed my life and changed my career. Thank you all so much for the reception you gave to this song. “We really went global,” the singer said with a smile. So thank you so much for all the love.”

in the last hours, China She posted a video of her lying on the beach with the caption “SaLtY”. The actress wore an animal print two-piece swimsuit. In different parts of the clip, he is shown from the front and from the back and fell in love with his millions of fans.

Spread Instagram Over 200,000 likes and 1,240 comments “Team China Forever “,” This face without a filter, can they??? and “I envy you in a healthy way, you’re at the beach and I’m going to work hehehehe” were some of the messages. Of course, there was no shortage of people repeating boyfriend Rushrking’s famous phrase “I went global.”