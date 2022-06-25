June 26, 2022

From the beach, China Suárez raised the temperature in a swimsuit

Lane Skeldon June 25, 2022 2 min read

China Suarez He completely devotes himself to music but has not left other projects aside. For example, it has already been confirmed that he will participate in Marcelo Tinelli’s new reality show “Sing With Me” starting in July. Mañanísima committee member Estefi Berardi revealed the character the actress had requested.

China Suarez She is one of the confirmed. They already agreed. I asked for a fortune in silver, so it was unknown if they would say yes. Fortune request: 8 million pesos. for example. On Monday two programs were registered and there takes a million. They are 500 thousand pesos per program. In a month, he gives almost 8 million (Argentine pesos), ”explained in the course Carmen Barbieri.

