From Taylor Swift to Steven Spielberg, the 10 most polluted celebrities have their private jets

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg, and more: the 10 most polluted celebrities with their private jets

A recent study by Yard has published List of the 10 celebrities who produced the most carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from traveling on their private jets. The data was collected after analyzing more than 1,500 flights since the beginning of 2022 until now. And the person who occupies the number one spot is singer Taylor Swift.

According to Yard, the celebrities who analyzed this year released an average of 3,376 tons of carbon dioxide with their private jets, which translates to about 482.37 tons more than a single person emits on a commercial flight (about seven tons). Their average flight duration was 71.77 minutes

The American artist would have made 170 flights this year and accumulated 22,923 minutes in the air, or 15.9 days, according to data obtained by Yard from CelebJets, the account that tracks the movements of famous aircraft. According to the report, emissions from the Swift device are 8,293 tons. His shortest flight was 36 minutes, from Missouri to Nashville.

Yared noted that the goal of his report is to focus on the “disproportionate” environmental impact of using these private transportation modes.

In fact, Taylor Swift’s representative confirmed to the magazine rolling rock That the artist regularly lends her plane to other people and to attribute all those trips to it.”It’s clearly wrong.”

behind Swift, In the top ten, Among them are boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, rapper Jay-Z, and former baseball player rodcountry singer Blake SheltonNo, the director of the film Steven Spielbergbusiness woman Kim kardashianthe actor Mark Wahlbergthe host Oprah Winfrey and rapper Travis Scott.

1- Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift (Reuters)

The famous pop singer grabbed headlines for appearing on the list as the biggest celebrity polluter ever. With an average of nearly 16 days in the air, it accumulated More than 8,200 tons of carbon dioxide in private flights. The singer’s representatives justified this figure, claiming that the plane “It is regularly loaned out to other people.” So blame it alone for the emissions “Strikingly incorrect.”

2- Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The boxer won the Plant Medal for Air Pollution. With an average of 25 trips per month (roughly one trip per day), the athlete has accumulated approximately 7,080 tons of carbon dioxide.

3. Jay-Z

Jay Z (Reuters)

The popular rapper and producer ranked third with an average of 136 flights so far this year and nearly 7,000 tons of CO2 emitted from his private jet.

4. Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez

The former professional baseball player traveled 106 flights in his private jet, accumulating 5,342 tons of carbon dioxide.

5- Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton (Reuters)

The US country singer has taken 111 flights so far this year, accumulating nearly 4,500 tons of carbon dioxide.

6. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg (Reuters)

The famous American director is the person to have been in the air the longest in a single flight (1 hour 47 minutes), making an average of 61 flights so far this year. In carbon dioxide emissions, the manager has accumulated an amount of 4,465 tons.

7- Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Getty Images)

The more famous sister of the Kardashian family took about 57 flights during 2022 and accumulated nearly 4,270 tons of carbon dioxide. The most striking thing about a businesswoman is the short amount of time she spends on each one, the shortest being a 23-minute flight to California.

8- Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg (Reuters)

The American actor often shares photos of his private plane flights through networks. This year, it consumed about 101 in total and emitted approximately 3,770 tons of carbon dioxide.

9. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey (AP)

The famous journalist and TV presenter has collected nearly 3,500 tons of carbon dioxide in the 68 flights she has taken so far this year.

10- Travis Scott

Travis Scott (Reuters)

Rapper Travis Scott recently went viral for a post of his partner, Kylie Jenner, where it looks like they’ve decided which private jet they (him or her) will use for the 12-minute flight. Scott was in the air for an average of six days, and his shortest flight was a 10-minute drive. In total, the rapper took the last place with 3,033 tons of carbon dioxide emitted.

